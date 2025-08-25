Brian and Ed Krassenstein, publicly known as the Krassenstein brothers, have been obsessed with President Trump for the better part of a decade. From the moment Trump launched his first run for the White House, these twin brothers got very nervous.

Unlike other politicians, Trump made it clear he was never going to back down, sugarcoat the truth, or lie to Americans. This infuriated the Krassenstein brothers, along with many others who are invested in maintaining the status quo.

That's why they threatened to poison Trump.

Insanity.