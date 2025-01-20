A week after being elected president for a second time, Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would be heading the Department of Government Efficiency. It didn't take long for the Left to freak out.

Why? Because the new department's title is decidedly non-Orwellian. A Department of Government Efficiency would be seen as a joke in Orwell’s novel 1984, which is set in a totalitarian dystopia. The Left sees anyone–let alone an entire department–who attempts to shrink government power as an enemy. That's the way the Left sees Musk and Ramaswamy–as enemies.

A few days after Trump announced the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk posted on X: "There will be consequences for those who pushed foreign interference hoaxes. The Hammer of Justice is coming."

Musk is a master of the tweet. “The Hammer of Justice,” whatever it is, sounds like something out of a comic book with Trump cast as the Lion of Justice. Trump and crew are seen as the Justice League out to thwart evil.

As if on cue, the Left took Musk’s bait like a gang of dweebs waiting for the comic book store to open in hopes of grabbing the final issue featuring their favorite superhero (themselves). Too late. The old guard has been replaced by the new one: MAGA.

Imagine their horror. But don't smile too long. It didn't take long for the Left to strike back. The target: Elon Musk’s Hammer of Justice.

Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy tweeted, "Foreign attempts to influence our elections are a well-documented fact. Open threats of political persecution against those who report, base their advocacy, or merely engage in debate on facts with direct impact on our lives and democracy is profoundly un-American and fascist."

Former Barack Obama staffer, Tommy Vietor, posted, "America's new oligarch is threatening to arrest people for saying things he doesn't like. Free speech absolutist!"

Political podcaster Brian Krassenstein opined: "Wait, are you suggesting that people should be arrested for posting their opinions or facts that point to the likelihood of foreign interference? There is no doubt that there's foreign interference in these elections. This goes for both sides."

The horror.

Who’s Afraid Of The Deep State?

Just before the 2024 election, “the FBI, in collaboration with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), highlighted ongoing efforts by foreign adversaries—particularly Russia and Iran—to undermine public confidence in the electoral process and sow discord among Americans.”

Likely story. Of course foreign adversaries mess with U.S. elections. Nobody doubts that. But by focusing on them, the deep state can run its own election interference campaigns. Remember the Russian Collusion Hoax?

When the FBI–authorized to use deadly force–raided Mar-a-Lago, did they think Trump was going to come out with Tommy guns blazing to go down in a blaze of glory? Or were they flexing their muscles to show Trump they’re the boss? One wonders what comic books the higher-ups in the FBI were reading.

In 2020, just 15 days before the presidential election, “one of the dirtiest tricks in electoral history was played on the American people by 51 former intelligence officials, who used the false alarm of ‘Russian interference’ to stop Donald Trump from winning a second term as president.”

Members of the deep state intelligence cabal banded together to sign a letter claiming that material from Hunter Biden’s laptop published by the New York Post “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” and concluded “the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue.”

Russia was “trying to influence how Americans vote in this election … Moscow [will] pull out the stops to do anything possible to help Trump win and/or to weaken Biden should he win.”

The 2024 FBI statement sounded eerily similar, "Since our statement on Friday, the Intelligence Community (IC) has been observing foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans," the statement read.

"The IC expects these activities will intensify through Election Day and in the coming weeks, and that foreign influence narratives will focus on swing states."

Given all that happened to Trump in the past decade, it wouldn’t be surprising if large swathes of Americans suspect the American alphabet agencies were working to rig the swing states themselves.

Is Musk aiming at agencies like the FBI, ODNI, and CISA? Is the “Hammer of Justice” designed to smash through the alphabet facade of government agencies to weed out the deep state operatives who control them?

Now that the shoe is on the other foot with a historic Trump victory, the people who voted for MAGA want justice. Will Trump, via Musk and his band of MAGA warriors, deliver?

Purging The Deep State

Can Trump succeed in purging the deep state? The answer will depend in large part on how serious he is about replacing career bureaucrats who staff the security state with patriots who will be on board to carry out his policies.

It also depends on the level of Leftist entrenchment in federal agencies across the board. It’s a fact of life that Leftists have accomplished a successful long march through American institutions that began when members of the Frankfurt School fled Nazi Germany because they were Marxists and came to America where they infiltrated American universities.

That happened in 1933. Marxists of various mutations have been busy as termites eating away at the foundations of American institutions ever since. Getting rid of them is going to look a lot more like trench warfare than a comic where you can simply close the book after the hero wins.

Trump is in an excellent position to take back a lot of ground lost to the Left over the years, but four years won’t be enough to defeat them.

The 2026 and 2028 elections will be crucial in deciding which side has the advantage going into the 2030s, a decade that may very well decide the battle one way or the other.

In the end, The Hammer of Justice is wielded by We the People–at least while free elections in America stand. The onus is on us to wield the hammer. We have to be focused on the long game, not just four years of Donald Trump, no matter how fun that might be.