For generations, legacy media was the go to for daily news. Americans of all political affiliations used to take these news outlets at their word.

We watched, trusted, and believed in them…

Yet, slowly but surely, it became readily apparent that we could no longer do this.

The writing was on the wall a decade ago, when President Trump first entered the political scene. c

This is when legacy media went NUTS.

They made up outlandish lies about Trump, his agenda, and his supporters.

They shadowbanned patriots, while giving leftists unfair boosts in search engines and other algorithms.

ENOUGH is ENOUGH.

Today, most Americans see legacy media for EXACTLY what it is.

Biased. Untrustworthy. Dangerous.

This is reflected in a new poll bringing one critical truth to life.

We All Saw This Coming

Findings from several sources confirm that Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to put their faith in legacy media.

Why? Well, outlets like CNN and the New York Times tend to parrot radical left talking points.

Go figure!

It makes sense that this would be off-putting to Americans who care about facts and objectivity.

As of 2022, 36.4% of Democrats are the journalists controlling mainstream outlets, while Republican journalists only account for 3.4% of legacy media voices.

No wonder the entire ecosystem is biased and rigged against we the people.

With each passing year, legacy media has gotten increasingly worse and more removed from reality.

Enter Alternative Media

Mainstream news, as we know it, is a propaganda machine. It’s designed to keep Americans docile and never asking questions.

Alternative media gets real answers to real patriots.

This explains the rise of outlets like OANN, Breitbart, and creators across Rumble and Substack.

The deep state can only feed us lies for so long.

Here’s the bottom line: legacy media underestimated Americans’ commitment to seeking out the truth.

Thankfully, this nation has NO shortage of citizen journalists willing to investigate.

They’re the ones on the ground, doing the REAL world. They’re also the ones we’re following and giving viewership to.

Legacy Media is Destined to Die Out

For a while, the deep state had us over a barrel. Though as their lies and games became more outlandish, patriots started to wake up.

We noticed the inconsistencies and underhanded agendas.

Legacy media reporters got CAUGHT spreading lies on camera.

Today? The party is OVER.

For years, CNN, the New York Times, and other outlets have been hemorrhaging viewership.

That’s NOT going to change anytime soon.

They had their chance to report honestly and keep Americans in the loop. Instead, they decided that anti-Trump propaganda was more important.

Now? They’ll continue paying the price.

The Final Cry Before the Fall

As legacy media loses influence, it’s targeting citizen journalists with increasingly desperate antics.

We’ve ALL seen this play out.

Grassroots investigators get accused of being “conspiracy theorists.” Groups like Project Veritas get targeted by hit pieces.

Here’s the thing, though…

These escalating attacks by legacy media outlets aren’t for nothing.

They KNOW Americans are waking up to the mainstream lies peddled for so long.

Before the inevitable fall, these propagandists will say ANYTHING to protect their own interests.

We can start countering this now.

Share the Rumble and Substack accounts of your favorite creators. Help boost their audiences. Do it TODAY.

This will weaken the deep state’s ability to undermine them on behalf of lying legacy media outlets.

Remember…there are more patriots who believe in facts than there are mainstream hacks who get paid to deceive.

If we hold the line, defend what’s RIGHT, and never back down…we will WIN the battle for truth, justice, and transparency.