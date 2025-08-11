Within the past five years, it’s become abundantly clear that pharmaceutical companies don’t have this country’s best interests at heart. At the end of the day, big pharma is here to make money, not look out for public health.

See, if these elites really cared about health and wellness, they wouldn’t have unleashed toxic, experimental COVID vaccines. Moreover, they wouldn’t have lied about these shots being safe and effective.

