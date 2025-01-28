Nobody is safe from the woke mind virus and cancel culture, not even the comedians who choose to continue to keep comedy alive. However, it is crucial to note that there is something much darker lurking behind this cancel culture movement than a simple lack of humor and virtue-signaling mindset.

There is a very strong authoritarian element to this anti-comedy movement. Host Bill Maher has slammed this cancel culture movement and talked about how he yearned for the old days when people could just get on with their lives.

“I don't want to be part of that team... I don't want to live in a country where we have the Red Guard... We have a Red Guard in this country now."

This movement has some dangerous implications when one examines history. What is even more concerning is how people in society simultaneously have no problem praising immoral actions against any group that is deemed undesirable. The recent murder of United Healthcare’s CEO is a stark reminder that we are heading in the wrong direction if we think it is acceptable to celebrate or joke about the death of an innocent family man.



Historically, a collective rage against intellectuals, asset owners, and capitalists has produced very grave results. As Jordan Peterson said when questioned about Marxism, we have failed to learn the lessons from 100 million corpses.