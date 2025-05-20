Sorry for the delay in posting over the past week. We were temporarily suspended/disabled by substack. Turns out it was just a mistake. Now back to you regularly scheduled programming! Enjoy!

For years, the mainstream media has run with a narrative that claims blue states are better than red states when it comes to education. Places like California and New York are often heralded as utopian destinations to learn, while states like Mississippi and Louisiana often get a bad rap.

Though for anyone who’s really paying attention, it’s easy to see the cracks in this story. Republican states are far more amenable to school choice than their Democrat run counterparts.

This is not a secret; however, it’s become more obvious in recent years amid rising public support for school choice. Time and time again, Democrats work to keep kids in failing public schools. Teachers union heads talk a good game about how important public schools are; yet, behind the scenes, they’re sending their own children to private classrooms.

As time goes on and as the public education system continues to fail, more parents are embracing the conservative approach to learning. This, alone, shines a light on why Republican states are now in the lead where education is involved.

It Wasn’t Hard to See This Coming

According to the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP), Louisiana and Mississippi now lead California and New York when it comes to eighth grade math scores.

Only a few decades ago, the public would have thought something like this was impossible. Now, the empirical data confirms it right before our eyes.

In far too many blue states, they’ve moved away from the core basics that help students advance. These basics were instead substituted for woke agendas that ultimately don’t help young people gain the necessary academic skills.

Republican states, on the other hand, aren’t bowing down to wokeness, DEI, or critical race theory. They certainly aren’t normalizing these ideologies or standing in the way of parents seeking alternative education options.

The same cannot be said for blue states, hence why their test scores remain on a steady decline. What we’re seeing across the nation only confirms what conservatives have been saying about education for so long.

The core basics, without any of the wokeness, are essential in order for students to become proficient in math, reading, and writing.

The Gap Will Continue to Widen

Make no mistake: while the establishment doesn’t want students getting a real education in any state across America, its grip is strongest in places where Democrats are in control.

Unlike Republicans, Democrats are more than willing to assist the deep state in attacking homeschooling, charter schools, and access to private education. It’s why we’re seeing states like Illinois attempt to pass laws that would jail homeschooling parents on the spot.

As Republicans continue to support access to private learning, homeschooling, and charter schools, children’s test scores in red states are only going to increase.

Public schools, especially in blue states, are all too committed to the outdated, one size fits all approach to education. This doesn’t work in meeting students’ varying learning styles; however, it does allow the establishment to easily warehouse and indoctrinate young people.

This, rather than genuine education, is the goal of anti school choice officials.

Something Has to Give

Hopefully, this boost in test scores across red states is the beginning of a turning tide.

Education has suffered greatly over the past several years. A major contributing factor was the COVID lockdowns that saw schools needlessly closed for months on end. As a result of this, students (who were already struggling academically) fell even further behind.

This didn’t just happen with their math and writing scores, though. Literacy rates took a hit as well. To this day, there are dozens of schools across the country where not a single student is reading at their respective grade level.

As if this weren’t bad enough, some of the youngest students are struggling with reaching developmental milestones on time. When COVID lockdowns began, many Americans warned the education fallout would be immense.

Sadly, their warnings fell on deaf ears.

We Can’t Cede Education to the Left

As Republican states make headway in the academic sphere, don’t be shocked if leftist officials at the federal level start pushing back against this. We’ll likely see this via attempts to pass various congressional bills that complicate funding for private schools.

Making things harder for homeschoolers may also be on the table, especially if Democrats get their way in next year’s midterm elections. Despite the recent turn of events in Mississippi and Louisiana, conservatives can’t afford to get complacent.

We have to keep fighting for school choice, supporting parents who want to homeschool, and spreading the word about how public classrooms are failing.

Democrats are counting on not enough Americans knowing what’s happening. They’re also hoping that everyday people will feel so overwhelmed by what’s going on in other areas of life that their focus on education falls through the cracks.

While the fight is far from over, one thing is very clear: if we lose out on education, we lose the next generation and every generation thereafter.