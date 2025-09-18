For many years, there’s been a concerted effort to silence and slander right wing leaders. This starts with accusing them of being hateful, discriminatory, and otherwise unfit to hold power. From there on, conservatives seeking elections are often targeted with acts of violence, all designed to maintain the current status quo.

Here in America, we’re very much familiar with this. Just last year, President Trump was the target of an assassination attempt while speaking before supporters at a campaign rally. However, the deep state’s reach is not just limited to the United States by any means.

Across the globe, notably in Europe, there’s been an uptick in efforts to stop right wing politicians from holding leadership positions. Remember, the deep state’s agenda is ultimately a globalist one…and they’re not limiting their work to just one nation or continent.

In Germany, the danger facing conservative politicians is only increasing. As of late, multiple candidates from the country’s right wing AfD party have been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

All liberty lovers, whether here in America or overseas, should be concerned about this and what it means for conservatives.

They Don’t Want Real Patriots to Speak

In Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, six AfD candidates were scheduled to feature on ballots for a September 14 election. Though all that changed when each of these conservatives died within a two week period.

Since 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia residents have increasingly shown support for the AfD party, despite the European Union downplaying its popularity. In the aftermath of these deaths, mass ballot reprints have occurred and certain voters who mailed in ballots had them nullified.

The handling of these deaths is cause for suspicion, too.

According to German police, two of the AfD candidates passed away due to “natural causes.” So far, there’s been no report on the causes behind the remaining four fatalities. Though officials have gone on the record to say foul play isn’t suspected in any of these deaths.

In other countries - from Brazil and Spain to Pakistan and Slovakia - even more right wing politicians have been defamed, attacked, or otherwise put in the line of fire.

Why the Deep State is So Afraid

It’s no coincidence that conservative leaders are being put out of commission on a global scale. At the core of this is fear. The deep state is terrified of right wing leaders connecting with everyday people, speaking truth to power, and debunking leftist lies.

Whether here in America or across the seas in Germany, globalist elites want silence and compliance. This is why they’ve worked overtime to shut down criticism of mass migration, portray conservatives as monsters, and fearmonger voters into backing the status quo.

As time goes on, however, more people are waking up. This is why the AfD’s traction and public support have been growing across Germany. Though the flip side is that with more folks shedding leftist illusions, the deep state is only going to become more desperate.

Moving forward, it’s imperative for right wing leaders to increase their protective measures. Hiring more security for themselves and their families is a great place to start.

They Know Exactly What They’re Doing

If six leftist or liberal leaders in Germany died before an election, the authorities would be taking it far more seriously. These are too many deaths in a short time span, right before a major event, to be written off as a coincidence.

In a few weeks to months, there’s no doubt that Germany will try to sweep all of this under the rug. For years, the deep state has been demonizing the AfD, its party members, and the growing number of Germans who support it.

Don’t be shocked if similar incidents or attacks occur in other countries throughout Europe and other continents. This is how the deep state works. They move behind the scenes while setting things up to make deaths (or other occurrences) seem like coincidences or “natural causes.”

We have to be prepared. After what just happened in Germany, count on globalists to become even more emboldened to up the ante.

Leftists Are Addicted to Political Violence

Throughout mainstream media news cycles, people are constantly told to fear violence from the right wing. Yet, in nation after nation, it’s conservative politicians being subjected to attacks and assassinations.

Worse yet, leftist and liberal forces have the mainstream media, authorities, and other agencies on their side. As more people wake up to what’s being done to right wing leaders, public awareness of who’s truly violent will only rise.

Now is the time to spread the word about animosity towards conservative candidates and politicians around the world. This impacts us here at home, along with other liberty lovers across different countries and continents.

Ultimately, the status quo must change. Until the deep state gets sizable, ongoing pushback from the worldwide grassroots majority, they’ll continue going after conservatives one by one.