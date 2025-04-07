Riley Gaines SLAMS Trans Activist For Childish Behavior

OutKick’s Riley Gaines scored a victory for the good guys, triggering a transgender activist to implode. The conversation was aired before the world on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Morgan invited Gaines and the transgender activist onto the show to discuss trans people in women’s sports. Gaines cleverly argued with the activist, getting him to make a ridiculous assertion.

Trans Athletes and the Olympics

The discourse took a turn to the topic of transgender athletes’ participation in sports. In particular, Morgan guided the conversation toward the topic of the Olympics.

Gaines and Morgan used their deft debating skills to steer the transgender activist guest toward verbal self-combustion. The two broached the idea of removing all gender distinctions from Olympic competition.

Gaines agreed with Morgan, stating the notion of removing all Olympic gender distinctions is completely insane. The pro-trans guest, Blossom Brown, stated there is nothing wrong with joining the genders together at the upcoming Olympics.

Brown, the host of The Trans Parency Podcast, continued to implode when responding to follow-up questions. Gaines asked the trans activist if it was a good idea for Olympic athletes to compete against Paralympic competitors.

Gaines stated, “I mean, why not?”

Morgan retorted, “Congratulations, you excluded all women from winning medals. Well done.”

The response in the form of a question indicated Gaines didn’t think through the answer and went on the show in an attempt to get attention.

The trans activist’s latent motive appears to be adding listeners to his podcast audience.

The Transgender Movement is Inherently Flawed

The mainstream media spends a lot of time covering the topic of transgenderism without good cause. Less than 1% of the nation’s population is transgender.

Despite this fact, we have collectively bent over backwards to ruin the mainstream discourse with trans talk.

The bottom line? It’s impossible to change genders whenever desired. Men and women are defined by their reproductive organs assigned in the womb, albeit with the rare hermaphrodite mixed in.

Are Trans People Mentally Ill?

If insane asylums were still publicly funded as they were until the 1980s, we would likely place a significant percentage of trans people in those institutions. There is an argument to be made that trans people are not only confused but crazy.

The internet has opened up an ugly new world to the species, carving out lanes for freaks to take their perversions to an extreme.

Though drag shows have existed for centuries, changing one’s reproductive organs through complex surgery is likely a sign of mental illness.

Gaines and Morgan are in the Right

The argument between Brown, Gaines and Morgan was won by the traditionalists. It is inherently wrong for transgender people to compete with those of the opposite birth sex in athletic competitions.

“Lunatics like you [Brown] who think it would be right to have a gender-neutral Olympics. A gender-neutral Olympics is the most insane thing I’ve ever heard from any trans activist in history.” – Morgan

Morgan and Gaines made no secret of their disdain for radical transgender activists. If those who change their reproductive organs are allowed to do so, they should be kept out of the spotlight.

The time has come for the mainstream media to focus on more important issues, putting the trans movement on the back burner for the collective good of society.

Donald Trump to the Rescue

We might be entering a new era in which transgender individuals are shunned from mainstream media and society as a whole. The return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office signifies a collective shift toward conservatism including family values.

“They are still saying they want men to play in women’s sports and I cannot believe that they are doing that.” - Trump

Family values center on the inherent hierarchical order as stated in religious texts: One man leads each household with a wife and two or more kids.

It is this familial and religious hierarchy that made America great.