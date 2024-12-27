Every time we think that the findings about COVID vaccines can’t get any worse, breaking new developments prove otherwise. Last month, Americans learned that nearly two million children are suffering from potentially fatal heart defects, due to receiving these injections.

From the very start, COVID vaccines were doomed. Their release to the general public arrived far too soon. Remember, immunizations have traditionally required years of study and testing before they could be safely released for public consumption. COVID shots, on the other hand, were brought to market in a matter of months.

As a result of this, Americans are suffering. Many were threatened with job loss and other disturbing consequences should they refuse to take these shots. Others were informed that their kids would not long be able to attend school without showing proof of COVID vaccination.

Sadly, all of the horrendous consequences that COVID vaccine critics warned about are coming to life. Though recent findings about these jabs are more horrific than even most Americans could have predicted.

Hundreds of Lives Needlessly Lost

Nationwide, it’s been widely recognized that COVID vaccinations didn’t live up to any of the claims from the healthcare community. Despite emphatic promises from “the experts,” these shots did not stop the virus from spreading. They also didn’t prevent individuals from outwardly showing symptoms upon infection.

However, what COVID immunizations did manage to do is cause the death of at least 700 people. On X, health freedom fighter Rob Schneider revealed that within the first month of COVID vaccines getting rolled out, 700 deaths were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Unfortunately, VAERS is little more than a front when it comes to handling vaccine injuries. For years, this reporting system has come under fire for failing to appropriately compensate Americans who are harmed by various shots.

Making matters worse, vaccine makers across the nation receive immunity from prosecution or other legal consequences when making these shots. This means that everyday folks like us aren’t able to sue vaccine makers, even when their products cause direct adverse side effects.

Complicity From the Medical Establishment

Let’s be clear: the healthcare “experts” have a direct role in the hundreds of deaths that happened within just the first month of the COVID vaccine’s release. Even after this period came and went, these so-called officials continued to promote said immunizations as safe and effective.

Moreover, they eagerly joined with politicians in a mass gaslighting campaign. Any American who raised questions about these shots was accused of being a conspiracy theorist who didn’t care about the lives of the elderly. Medical “experts” did this while being fully aware of the reports sent to VAERS and what they meant for COVID vaccines.

Why Weren’t These Shots Pulled From the Market?

Ordinarily, just about any other pharmaceutical that caused hundreds of deaths within one month of release would be immediately recalled. However, COVID vaccinations were never about “public health,” they were money-making tools that allowed big pharma to rake in millions.

It is for this very reason that hundreds of death reports going to VAERS made no difference. These reports were hidden from the public and intentionally swept under the rug. Medical officials, at the end of the day, knew their industry would lose out on a lot of revenue if people’s worries about these shots received confirmation.

In other words, when push came to shove, the healthcare community put profit over public health. After all, branding the original COVID vaccines as “safe and effective” (despite all evidence to the contrary) paved the way for booster shots to be rolled out months later.

This, too, raked in millions more for big pharma. Americans rolled up their sleeves for one, two, three, and, in some cases, more ineffective boosters not even one year after the original COVID immunizations.

Informed Consent Has Never Been More Imperative

As we head into 2025, it’s essential to be fully aware of the medical procedures we undergo. This especially includes vaccination, since there’s no going back once that needle is injected into your arm.

Moving forward, it’s imperative to do extra research on any product that’s brought to market. This has to happen, regardless of what the mainstream media claims, what politicians say, or how the medical community speaks about said pharmaceuticals.

If there’s one thing we all learned at the height of COVID, it’s that we can no longer afford to take the so-called experts at face value. They will shamelessly lie to us without regret if it means more money going into their pockets.

Every single American has the right to consent or refuse any medical procedure that’s offered to them. The government, medical elites, and other deep state operatives do not have the right to coerce or threaten us into receiving their risky vaccines.

In the months and years ahead, we’ll likely learn even more about all the damage that’s come from COVID jabs that were made and distributed in a hurry. Unfortunately, none of the responsible parties will truly have to answer for what they’ve done.