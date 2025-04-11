For decades, the Democrat Party has been widely considered one of the nation’s top political groups. With their advocacy for big government, censorship, and punishing political opponents, however, Democrats’ behavior continues to get increasingly radical.

All the while, everyday Americans are told that we can’t question anything the left is doing. Whether it’s getting people banned from social media or called concerned parents “domestic terrorists,” seemingly nothing is off limits.

As time goes on, Democrats are hemorrhaging support nationwide.

Most Americans ultimately don’t want to live under a leftist regime where their thoughts, decisions, and opportunities are controlled by the powers that be.

Amid the loss of support, Democrats are spiraling, making them increasingly dangerous. With all of this now coming to a head, it’s impossible to look at the facts without realizing that the Democrat Party is, in fact, a terrorist organization.

Not Your Grandfather’s Democrat Party

Decades ago, Democrats at least pretended to care about the working class, blue collar workers, and everyday Americans.

That’s all changed, though. With the party’s elitist turn has come a total disdain for hardworking people who want this country to be great.

Look no further than the promotion of DEI throughout society. DEI pits people against one another, while also robbing qualified individuals of college admissions, job opportunities, and more. At the same time, DEI demands companies and institutions to abide by certain quotas based on immutable characteristics rather than skill sets.

As Democrats remain the driving force behind DEI, they’ve also unfairly penalized protests in this country. Look no further than the January 6 patriots who were unfairly sentenced to years and decades behind bars.

Only after President Trump’s return to the White House this year were these patriots finally freed from being political prisoners.

Unleashing Leftist Riots to Destroy America From Within

One of the most dangerous elements of today’s Democrat Party is the lengths they’ll employ to cover up what they’re doing.

Here’s the reality: every false accusation made against January 6 protesters actually applies to the destructive riots from left-wing agitators over the past several years.

Look no further than Antifa rioters doing smash and grabs, causing thousands of dollars in damages and theft. We also can’t forget about the BLM riots that transpired during the summer of 2020.

Then, of course, we have the latest attacks against Tesla headquarters and dealerships. These properties became the physical targets of vandals and others who are angry about company owner Elon Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Even everyday civilians who own Tesla vehicles are seeing their cars damaged and vandalized. The situation has spiraled so far out of control that the Trump administration is warning perpetrators of incoming domestic terrorism charges.

Imagine if the Shoe Was on the Other Foot

With President Trump back in the White House, Democrats have never been more desperate or fearful. For this very reason, they’ll say and do anything to avoid losing the power monopoly they’ve enjoyed for decades.

Amid all the chaos Democrats have perpetrated over the years, there’s been little to no honest coverage from the mainstream media.

Yet if Republicans were the ones bringing false charges against Democratic protesters or destroying left-wing owned businesses, it would make national news for weeks. None of the perpetrators would be given the benefit of the doubt.

What’s more is that the media certainly wouldn’t hold back on covering it in the hopes that Americans remained unaware.

Though as we’ve all seen time and time again, just as the Democrats have morphed into an unofficial terrorist group, the mainstream media is merely an extension of them.

Fighting Back is the Only Option

In 2025, Democrats aren’t going to disavow the worst acts committed by those within their ranks. If anything, these acts are going to become even more heinous, with conservatives being made the main targets.

Now knowing this, it’s essential for patriots to hold the line each and every day. Under no circumstances can we allow terrorists to control the narrative or stop conservatives from getting things done.

Any leftist who is found engaging in criminal activity must also be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Destruction of property, vandalism, and domestic terrorism are each serious crimes.

They don’t stop being crimes simply because Democrats dislike the president or the work being carried out by DOGE.

In the years ahead, the left can be expected to seek out new methods for regaining power and control. During the 2026 midterms, we know they’ll be working overtime to take back control of Congress and target President Trump once again.

The mainstream media isn’t going to report on any of this, but that doesn’t mean patriots have to remain in the dark. Keep your eyes on journalists and reporters across independent and conservative media.

In this day and age, these are the best places to get your news and stay up to date with what’s really going on.