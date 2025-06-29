Get 47% off for 1 year

In what should have been a 9-0 vote, common sense prevailed over Leftist lunacy when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on transgender treatment for children.

The vote is a major blow to evil forces that seek to destroy Western civilization by sacrificing children on the altar of Leftist ideology.

The Supreme Court's upholding of the state’s ban on transgender puberty blockers and hormone therapy treatments for minors is a major victory for more than half of the U.S. states that have similar laws on the books.

Conservative commentator James Lindsay said it best: “Victory! We will absolutely end this massive, historical, evil child abuse scandal. We will have total victory over this monstrosity. Keep faith, and keep fighting.”

Make no mistake, this battle is a must-win in the war against evil.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, historians, sociologists, and psychologists will look back on our era and call it out for what it is: Madness. If they don’t, it will mean the West has lost the war.

Prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapy to children because they are confused about their gender is barbaric. A society that allows it to happen–even encourages it–is depraved.

Chief Justice John Roberts, backed by five conservative judges, authored the majority opinion. The opinion held that Tennessee’s law doesn’t violate the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

That’s good news for the 26 other states that have similar laws on the books. It’s now the law of the land. Any sane state that has not already done so has a green light to follow Tennessee’s lead.

There’s still a problem: The three liberal justices voted against the Tennessee ban on sacrificing children to the gods of Leftist ideology. Who in their right mind would vote to allow children to undergo procedures that they are too young to understand and will have lifelong ramifications?

Leftist loons are not in their right minds. And yet–because a good portion of the country has lost the ability to reason—far too many Leftists are in positions of power, and some of them sit on the Supreme Court.

Put another way, a battle is won, but the war isn’t over. Far from it.

“This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field,” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

“Our role … is only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment,” he added. “Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.”

That may sound a little wishy-washy on a subject that is black and white. Children are not old enough to make these kinds of decisions. These same confused kids aren’t allowed to buy cigarettes or vote, but some people want them to decide to permanently alter their bodies.

How We Got Here

In 2023, Tennessee passed Senate Bill 1. The law prohibits health care providers from aiding minors with “the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”

There are exemptions for children with congenital defects or chromosomal anomalies.

The Biden administration jumped on board with three transgender minors, their parents, and a doctor to challenge the law.

The lower courts came back with mixed decisions, and the case made its way to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which backed Tennessee.

SCOTUS upheld the lower court’s decision.

How Did It Get This Far?

Why does the Left insist on pushing for “gender affirming” therapies when it has been shown that “88% to 98% of those struggling with gender dysphoria will accept their biological sex after going through puberty”?

Simply put, arguing that a person can change sex rejects science. The Left is quick to reject anything that doesn't bow down to its agenda.

Primarily by means of their slow march through the U.S. education system, the Left gained more and more power and embedded themselves in all U.S. institutions–including the courts and the government.

That doesn’t make them right; it makes them diabolical.

The Left’s rejection of science was on full display during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where GOP Sen. John Kennedy asked the president of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonos David, “Are there more than two sexes, in your opinion?”

David replied, “It’s not limited to two.”

Gender identity whackos insist that those who believe that there are only two sexes—male and female—ignore intersex conditions. Let's be plain: the intersex exception does not debunk the sexual binary position.

“Intersex conditions” are sexual development disorders and are “statistical rarities occurring in approximately 1 out of every 5,000 births,” according to Ryan Anderson’s research.

Anderson’s book, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement,” documents that the medical community considers these rare intersex cases do not qualify as a third sex.

Leftists flatly reject this science because they want women and children to lose privacy and safety. They see the fairness and safety inherent in public and federally funded single-sex facilities and programs as an obstacle.

The Left is attempting to strip women and children of their biological identities so they can control them. Dehumanize a person for long enough, and they will accept whatever identity they are given.

No more “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” It’s blasphemous.

For the Left to win, reality must fall. Defying reality comes at a price.

A staggering 32–50% of people with gender dysphoria attempt suicide. Twenty-six percent abuse drugs and alcohol. That’s what happens when people are encouraged to deny reality; it drives them straight into the abyss.

The “gender affirmative” approach requires that medical professionals reject their training to support a patient’s disordered perception of gender and to physically change the body to fit the distorted perception. It’s insane.

The federal government should never have the power to force citizens to deny science under threat of punishment.

And yet three judges who sit on the highest court in the land would give the government that kind of power–if they could.

So far, they can’t. But if one-third of Supreme Court judges have already gone down the Leftist path of no return, the battle has only just begun. Make no mistake: making America great again is trench warfare.

Good people must continue to fight for the children if the West is to endure. There’s no time for resting on laurels. Get on to the next battle.

