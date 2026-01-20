If it weren’t for brave ICE agents, our nation would be scarier, darker, and more crime ridden.

Every day, these law enforcement officers put their lives at risk, cleaning up our communities and ensuring our neighborhoods are safe.

Unfortunately, this caused Democrats to put a target on their backs.

Every single day, the radical left defames ICE.

They’re making up lies, accusing ICE officers of atrocities, and saying anything to turn the public against them.

That’s not good.

Worse yet, the left’s worst impulses are getting bolstered by woke leaders holding elected office.

Case in point? Katie Wilson, the socialist mayor of Seattle, Washington.

This is NOT a Drill

Wilson is going to get ICE agents killed.

In a disturbing turn of events, this radical left wing mayor urged her community to sign up for “ICE Mobilization Alerts.”

With these alerts, subscribers can track ICE officers in real time, causing trouble as they’re apprehending dangerous criminals.

It gets even MORE sinister though.

Activists behind ICE Mobilization Alerts are funded by none other than the George Soros owned Open Society Foundations.

Soros, as all patriots know, has a reputation for funding Antifa. He also gets far left district attorneys (who won’t prosecute criminals) elected.

What a COINCIDENCE that he’s funding anti ICE antics as well!

Wilson is Playing a Dangerous Game

The ICE Mobilization Alerts endorsed by Wilson are just the beginning.

Seattle’s socialist mayor also threw her weight behind so called “community defense” whistle kits.

With these kits, radical left agitators are encouraged to interfere with the arrests of dangerous foreigners.

Anyone who “blows the whistle,” so to speak, will be letting illegals know that ICE is around, prompting said criminals to hide.

By doing this, Wilson and her supporters make it harder for law enforcement to work. That puts more American lives in danger…all because the radical left doesn’t like ICE officers.

But wait…there’s more!

ICE Mobilization Alerts are also connected to “training” efforts in Seattle.

Training for what?

Interfering with law enforcement? Hiding illegal aliens from ICE?

Both of these are criminal offenses…and should be treated as such.

Wilson Has a Pattern of Doing This

Well before the Seattle mayor put ICE in harm’s way, she had a history of backing radical left agendas.

Wilson remains connected to the Transit Riders Union, an Antifa-like group known for supporting communism and rallying to defund the police.

MAJOR red flag.

Before that, Wilson also made it legal for drug addicts to shoot up in public…around our children!

At the rate things are going, ICE officers will have a bigger target than ever on their backs, thanks to her.

That puts EVERYONE in danger.

This is Grounds For Criminal Charges

Make no mistake about it….Katie Wilson knows exactly what she’s doing.

It’s VERY intentional.

The mayor doesn’t want law enforcement arresting illegal aliens. Now, she’s enlisted Seattle residents to make ICE’s job as hard as possible, inciting people to interfere.

That’s a criminal offense.

Wilson MUST be held liable, regardless of how much she tries to disguise what she’s up to.

If ICE agents get attacked, injured, or killed while working…the blood is on her hands.

Sadly, this is a pattern with left wing mayors and governors. Ever since President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, they’ve been trying anything to stop him.

Weaponizing the courts.

Lying about who’s taken into custody.

Pretending as if illegal aliens can do no wrong.

ICE Mobilization Alerts should be shut down effective immediately. Wilson should face consequences for inciting people to sabotage law enforcement.

This isn’t a game and we can’t afford to wait this out.

Our lives, children, and country are at stake!