Most Project 2025 supporters have a strong aversion to pornography. Though President Trump has distanced himself from the project, it appears that his administration desires a return to family values.

The transition back to Regan-era conservatism might begin with a ban on pornography. In particular, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a ban on PornHub.

America’s Moral Fabric is Torn

The destruction of the family unit is central to America’s ongoing decline. Pornography and social media are indirect homewreckers.

The rapid acceleration of technology including smartphones and social media is the direct cause of the increase in marital infidelity and broken homes.

It appears the Trump administration is aware of the magnitude of these destructive forces.

If conservatives get their way, we’ll eventually transition to an age minimum for pornography access.

Get 47% off for 1 year