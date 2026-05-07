Rep. Eric Swalwell (California-Democrat), known for his role in the two Trump impeachments, is tone deaf in today’s hyper-charged environment.



There is violent political unrest happening throughout our country including assassinations attempted on President Trump.

Now Swalwell is advocating for restraint, as though his party had never lit a match to the fire.

Democrats such as Swalwell called Trump supporters “domestic terrorists” after Jan 6th.

In reality, it is the Democrats who created false narratives claiming peaceful patriots were insurrectionists. Representative Swalwell claimed that anyone questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election should be investigated.

So, now, Representative Swalwell’s call for restraint sounds empty.

But what is he really trying to say?

You can understand why Representative Swalwell’s past actions create irony when you look at his history.

Do you remember the Fang Fang scandal?

Representative Swalwell admitted to having a close relationship with a suspected Chinese spy named Christine Fang. She targeted up-and-coming politicians.

Federally funded investigations proved she had successfully infiltrated politics.

However, Representative Swalwell was portrayed as a victim and he retained his congressional seat.

He did not resign, nor did he receive any meaningful accountability from democrats in leadership positions. Representative Swalwell served as an impeachment manager during the first Trump impeachment.

Representative Swalwell claimed that the former President incited violence against him. At the same time, Representative Swalwell used hateful language regarding President Trump.

“Trump is a threat to democracy,” he proclaimed on television.

Since then, the extreme left has continued its war on truth.

Those of the Matt Walsh type, Steven Crowder type and others in the anti-woke space would agree the above is a no-holds barred clip that represents some of that commentary.

Tim Pool also took similar shots, pointing out how the left lost its faith in America and became enemies of the state. Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag have documented the censorship campaign waged by Hillary Clinton’s group, which calls for social media companies to crack down on conservative voices.

What’s Swalwell’s real purpose in the beltway? His secrete agenda is revealed below for paid subscribers.