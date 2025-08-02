In 2025, China is one of the United States’ top competitors on the global stage. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues its work to be seen as the world’s leader and trendsetter.

This is happening via a series of tactics, some of which have only recently come to light. Years ago, Americans learned that the popular social media site TikTok is owned by the CCP. In the fine print of this app’s terms of service is an agreement to access the data of US users.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. In early July, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, along with FBI director Kash Patel, released a series of FBI emails. These private communications indicate that the CCP played a role in helping Joe Biden steal the 2020 presidential election.

For all intents and purposes, the CCP is one of the most dangerous entities known to man and determined to usurp America’s position as a global power player.

Though what many people don’t know is this: multinational tech company Apple has been helping the CCP do its dirty work for quite some time.

The Silent Updates That Everyone Should Know About

