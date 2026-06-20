Here, we have an easy-to-see example of how far the measuring sticks have shifted, showing us exactly how the rules for leading our youth have changed.

The viral “logic puzzle” that has been circulating online creates a stark difference between two groups of people who say they are teachers. They state that there are numerous individuals sporting green or blue hair (and therefore calling themselves teachers) and then note that Matt Walsh does not wear either of those colors.

The puzzle’s conclusion directly states that Matt Walsh cannot be a teacher and invites everyone to prove him wrong. The above type of thinking seems funny, but it shows just how much of a change there has been in how some see authority in the classroom.

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