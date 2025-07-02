The iron triangle of government has never been more powerful. The revolving door that makes business and government inseparable is wide open.

The turnstile of corruption is open to all miscreants here at home and also those abroad. The CIA and Palantir appear to be in cahoots, pushing for dystopic corporate authoritarianism across the globe.

Is Palantir a Black Budget Operation?

Conspiracy theorists insist Facebook, Google, and Palantir are covert government operations. All three corporations are in the business of data mining.

It is conceivable that Palantir and other data-intensive corporations were launched with the government black budget. Some critical thinkers question whether the head of Palantir, Alex Karp, is a CIA agent.

Continue digging into Karp’s past and you’ll find reports that he and Peter Thiel have ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Karp is problematic for reasons beyond the alleged connection to the notorious pedophile.

The primary concern with Karp is his software company’s meddling in consumer privacy here in the states and abroad. Aside from tracking and collecting data from hardworking Americans, Karp’s Palantir is interfering across seas.

If reports are accurate, Palantir single-handedly thwarted right wing political candidates running for office throughout Europe.

The logic in Palantir and the CIA backing left-leaning candidates is to prevent anti-authoritarian candidates from obtaining power.

Palantir’s Nefarious Agenda

Palantir is a data mining business that began with a single client: the CIA. Prior to 2008, the CIA was Palantir’s sole source of funding and revenue.

It appears evildoers in America’s bloated bureaucracy may have created Palantir and possibly funded it through the nation’s mysterious black budget.

It isn’t “fringe lunacy” to question Palantir’s agenda.

After all, Palantir was founded back in 2003 with financing provided by In-Q-Tel, a shady CIA program. If the allegations are true, Palantir is a corporate extension of government created to track citizens and political campaigns.

The value is in the data uncovered through technological surveillance. Palantir is in bed with the CIA and those embedded withing government.

The aim?

Pushing a pro-left narrative across the world.

Palantir’s Vision for the Future

If Palantir gets its way, we will revert to neo-feudalism in which lords embedded at corporations and government rule over modern day vassals and serfs. The worst part is that such unchecked power would be characterized by a high-tech surveillance state that knows everything.

The inevitable elimination of intellectual labor and even some physical labor using robotics and AI paves a path toward government tyranny. The formation of Palantir to indirectly oversee and track citizens provides those government insiders with plausible deniability.

After all, government and corporations are not one in the same, so it seems logical to place trust in private enterprise.

America’s “iron triangle” makes it clear that Palantir and government are one in the same.

The Far Right Deserves a Fair Shake

The Alternative for Germany party, sometimes called the Alternative for Deutschland or AFD for short, is gaining momentum. Karp, Palantir, and miscreants embedded in American government want to impede the AFD and similar parties.

Those miscreants include members of the CIA. Lest we not forget the CIA spied on Americans through its Cointelpro program back in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

If unchecked, the CIA and Palantir will spy on European citizens who lean to the right of the political spectrum. There is absolutely no doubt that the information collected through tech surveillance will be used to steer election outcomes toward the authoritarian left.

Though Europeans enjoy a participatory democracy similar to Americans, manipulating voters through covert means is antithetical to the democratic spirit.

Those who control the flow of information ultimately control voter perception and action. Planatir’s executives are well aware of this fact.

Fighting the Emerging Shadow Government

Palantir is quietly emerging as a quasi-government that rules through manipulation. Karp’s company won’t stop until it influences elections in every democracy across the globe.

Now is the time to push for libertarianism with a focus on individual privacy as opposed to crony corporate rule by proxy.

Support those campaigning on a platform of individual liberty including data protection and you’ll help prevent Palantir from infecting governments here at home and abroad.