Right Flank

James Schwartz
12h

WTF? Elon installed these fuckers into every facet of the govt. JD Vance is buddies with Thiel and I assume Karp. What are we doing here? Why would they install these globalist left wing govt’s around the world? Poland just went right and the EU quashed the Romanian election and even said they’d do it again if any election didn’t meet their satisfaction. Vance came out and supported the AFD in Germany. Does he not even know what’s going on here. This is some crazy shit. Trump has tried to kill the deep state and it may in fact be these fuckers who are leaking shit to the media. Holy fuck. Batman.

