It wasn’t long ago when America was considered the Wild West in which gunslingers were defacto lawmen. Times have clearly changed. There are so many laws and codes to keep track of that every citizen could be easily targeted with lawfare.

Daniel Penny’s arrest and detainment after protecting innocent people on a New York City subway train exemplify our current conundrum. The sheer number of laws and their complexity make it nearly impossible for everyday people to do what’s right without state punishment.

The Daniel Penny Effect is Reshaping Society

The letter of the law makes it illegal for good Samaritans to step in and protect the vulnerable under duress. Daniel Penny’s vigilantism was completely moral and just yet state police deemed him worthy of arrest.

Though Penny was not convicted of murder, he easily could have been.

The Daniel Penny effect was on full display yet again in the Big Apple. An illegal immigrant from Guatemala named Sebastian Zepata set Debrina Kawam on fire in a New York City subway car.

Zepata doused the sleeping woman with flammable liquid, lit her with a lighter and watched her burn. The immigrant’s hostel roommate indicated Zapeta smoked a dangerous synthetic drug called K2 and drank copious amounts of vodka.

It is alarming that NYC police officers walked by Kawam as she was on fire. Moreover, everyday citizens also observed Kawam in agony. No one intervened, potentially due to a fear of legal liability.

The burning of Kawam demonstrates the species’ growing apathy and anomy. We’ve become disconnected from one another and also afraid of Big Brother’s invidious laws.

No one but for a few select attorneys understands the letter of the state’s seemingly endless laws. As a result, few are willing to interject themselves in matters involving the public due to fear of litigation.

In plain terms, the state now punishes people for doing the right thing.

Self-Interest Reigns Supreme

The days of putting oneself at risk to help others are long gone. Pittsburgh is struggling to hire police officers. The military now finds it difficult to add new recruits. The selfless Daniel Pennys of the world are disappearing, opting to maintain a tunnel vision of self-interest no matter what.

If Daniel Penny, a former Marine, can be lawfully arrested and detained for putting a man who threatens to kill in a chokehold, no one but for police will do what’s right. The harsh truth is society treated Jordan Neely as a victim and Daniel Penny as a criminal.

Neely is the one who shouted death threats on a New York City train. He was a schizophrenic with a criminal record and an active arrest warrant. In contrast, Penny is a veteran of the armed forces brave enough to perform a citizen’s arrest to safeguard vulnerable subway riders.

Is There Hope for Our “Rubberneck” Society?

Rubbernecking is a term used to refer to drivers who turn their necks to view automobile wreckage on the road while passing by. We’ve become a rubberneck society in which people passively stare at injustice and continue with their day as if nothing happened.

People like Daniel Penny are the exception to the norm.

The growing phenomenon of rubbernecking was exemplified by those who chose to record Kawam’s violent death instead of intervening. Numerous New Yorkers pulled out their smartphones to record Kawam’s burning.

Kawam was filmed standing motionless next to a subway door as those observers passively filmed. It was at that moment that Kawam desperately needed a Daniel Penny in her life.

Hope for the species takes the form of automation and abundance. Self-interest, greed, and crime will eventually wane in unison with technological improvement.

A future society with automated labor, Westworld style robot companions, and Star Trek-like abundance would constitute a utopia. In such a world, people would be more collectivistic, caring, and justice-oriented.

Such technological progress means the Daniel Penny effect will eventually dissipate, giving way to a new era characterized by unity and selflessness.