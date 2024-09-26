The DOJ Retrieved Tenet Media Data Using This Obscure Law to Eliminate Your Privacy
The feds have the power to access all private communications and data using this legal pretext
We are living in an exaggerated version of George Orwell’s 1984. There is no personal privacy. Your smart TV and smartphone are listening to you.
The federal government is even snooping on businesses. The feds are reading communications of companies and citizens alike using a relatively unknown law called FISA 702.
Right Flank is a reader-supported …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.