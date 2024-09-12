When Disney, Apple, Paramount, and other big companies all under the control of Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street tried to blackmail Elon Musk to force his hand with their advertisements on X, he politely told them, “Go f___ yourself.” And while Musk is clearly an intelligent man with many words at his disposal, sometimes the best response to absolu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.