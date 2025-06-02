Right Flank

Right Flank

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
17h

Again and again.

Jews who are American citizens have a constitutional right to arm themselves for self protection. The recent assassination of two young people in Washington DC and now the outrage in Boulder are just the most recent reminders of this crying need. 

On October 7, 2023, the Hamas terrorists were armed, the Israelis massacred were defenseless. The unanswered question is why did Israel disarm its citizens most of whom are IDF veterans and leave them vulnerable to mass rape and murder by Hamas? An incredibly stupid decision and the Israeli government is clearly culpable.

Every Jewish family in Israel (and the US) should have a handgun for every adult, an AR15 rifle and plenty of ammunition. Every adult and teenage member of the family should be proficient in their use. Have anti-gun Jewish politicians in both countries learned nothing from the Holocaust and the latest slaughters? Isn't it time for the Jewish people to tell them to go fuck themselves and begin to conceal carry so they are prepared to defend themselves wherever they are in either country?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
18h

The guy fire bombing Jewish people in Colorado is exactly in line with this article. The far left celebrates this sort of behavior with calls for more of it in their response of this vile action. They can condemn it all they want on social media but it’s the same “we condemn any and all violence against Jewish people” but their next post will be Hamas figures of those who “perished” the day before in Gaza. Honestly, I don’t understand why American citizens are so wrapped up in a war that is half way around the globe where not one citizen is on the ground fighting unless it’s a dual citizen in the IDF or an UNWRA fighting for Hamas. This shows how mush Marxist ideology has permeated our society. They parrot any and all left wing talking points ad nauseaum so they can keep checking boxes to keep that far left carrying card in their pocket. It took a generation to get here and will take another plus to get rid of it. We need to go into school districts from K-12 and root out these left wing sympathetic teachers and destroy the union that Randi Weingarten leads plus the other lunatic screaming at the podium. None of this curriculum is pro-America. We need it to turn back. And fast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture