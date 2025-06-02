Over the years, Democrats have consistently preached about fairness and equality. They claim that every single American deserves a shot at happiness and a good way of life.

This all sounds good on paper, but what Democrats claim to actually believe in vs. what they actually do are quite dissimilar. For one thing, the left isn’t very fair to people who have ideological differences with them.

No matter how much Democrat politicians talk about the evils of bigotry, it means nothing when they themselves are perpetrators of bigotry.

One of the most glaring examples of this comes from the left’s nauseating tolerance of anti-Semitism. This is not something Democrats can sweep under the rug or pretend doesn’t exist.

In fact, ever since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, the left’s major anti-Semitism problem has been on full display.

This Goes Beyond Differences of Opinion

In the aftermath of Hamas invading Israel, there’s been a significant increase in anti-Semitic incidents happening. By far, the overwhelming perpetrators of these incidents are none other than the far left.

This is well documented in year to year assessments of anti-Semitic cases.

Just in America alone, we’ve seen Jewish people targeted on college campuses. Violent, pro Palestine protesters aren’t just calling Jewish students “colonizers” and “oppressors.” In some of the most extreme cases, these protesters forced Jews to hide on campus, in fear for their own safety.

Across Ivy League universities and other higher learning institutions, classes were shut down due to rioters who hate Israel and Jewish people. In other cases, law enforcement had to be called in.

Suffice it to say, this goes far deeper than individuals holding certain opinions or beliefs. Instead, the left’s anti-Semitism problem is causing Jewish people to be physically unsafe, unable to learn, and increasingly subjected to violence.

Democrats Aren’t Really Addressing This

As the radical left demonstrates hostility towards Jewish people, Democrats aren’t doing much about it.

In the cases of riots on college campuses, some mainstream Democrats issued milquetoast talking points about condemning anti-Semitism. However, there’s been no real action to purge the party of people who hate Jews.

One would think that Democrats - who constantly preach about fairness and standing up against hatred - would be the first ones to take actionable steps against clear displays of anti-Semitism.

Unfortunately, that’s not happening. It’s much easier to give lip service and pretend to have the moral high ground. Actually following through on this when the going gets tough is an entirely different ballgame.

The Radical Left Won’t Back Down Anytime Soon

As time passes, we’ve seen the Democrat Party become increasingly more extreme. The voices of moderate Democrats are routinely drowned out by the extreme “progressives” who live by an “all or nothing” ideology.

These are the people who see no problem with chanting “from the river to the sea.” They’re the same ones who argue that it’s impossible for Jewish people to be targeted, mistreated, or discriminated against.

Yet, in the very same breath, the radical left insists that Republicans and conservatives are the real bigots.

So far, the Democrat Party has yet to get a hold of this. Some mainstream officials may be hoping that more radical factions of the party eventually die down or tire themselves out. That’s not going to happen, though.

If the left wing continues on its current trajectory, they’ll keep losing more and more people. Even Jewish people who once considered themselves as Democrats will leave the party.

Public statements about condemning anti-Semitism are not enough. If left wing leaders were really serious, they’d make it clear that people who hate Jews have no place within the Democrat Party.

Blaming Conservatives Won’t Save Democrats Either

Whenever Republicans call out the left’s anti-Semitic claims about Israel and/or Jewish individuals, Democrats write it off as “right wing talking points.” In other cases, Democrats admit that Republicans are more supportive of Israel, yet claim this support is happening “for the wrong reasons.”

That’s not going to make things go away.

This country watched Democrats celebrate in the aftermath of October 7, 2023. Many are still celebrating to this day.

We watched as left wing protesters claimed that Israel has no right to exist and should be wiped off the map by Palestine. Some leftists even went as far as taking down posters of missing Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. Others openly claimed that Hamas did nothing wrong.

Now, that is truly depraved.

By the same token, we’ve all observed the growing levels of violence directed towards Jewish people in America. All signs indicate that the far left will continue to become more anti-Semitic and dangerous, all while pretending to hold a moral high ground.

None of this can simply be dismissed as a “right wing talking point.” However, that is a convenient distraction for mainstream Democrats who won’t address their party’s anti-Semitism problem.