It appears the national experiment with progressivism is coming to an end. As recently highlighted by Marjorie Taylor Greene, a mere 12% of 30-year-olds have married and bought a home. This is the result of progressive policy.

Generation Z and millennial women are shunning young men in favor of singledom and lesbianism. That’s the harsh reality of our current situation.

Feminism and progressivism are creating the perfect storm: the critical mass that is Gen Z men.

A Social Experiment Gone Terribly Wrong

When future historians look back on the late 90s and aughts, they’ll highlight the perils of the era’s tech transition. Young men and women shied away from interpersonal, face-to-face relationships in favor of virtual interactions on the web.

To say social media and the massive investment in technology has been a net negative for young men would be an understatement. Gen Z and millennial men are “going their own way”, giving up on pampered women with unrealistically high standards.

Some Gen Z and millennial men have turned to online porn. Others are embracing virtual waifus as recently touted by Elon Musk. Others are eagerly anticipating the arrival of sex robots.

Human relationships are quickly fading away in favor of relationships with computers. Young men and women are avoiding the opposite sex, and in some cases, avoiding people altogether.

One need not look any further than the new “Friend” e-buddy to understand the extent of our collective ongoing social dysfunction.

Gen Z Men Want Social Change… in Their Favor

We’ve witnessed extraordinary social change this past half-decade. Some social scientists question whether pedestalizing women benefits the collective of humanity.

Generation Z men agree.

DEI efforts to hire and promote women have come at the expense of men. Many of those men are meritorious in their own right.

The ongoing shift away from meritocracy toward sexist and racist DEI progressivism has pushed young men to the political right. It is this anger that helped propel Donald Trump back to the presidency after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

“When Democrats do well broadly with men, they are competitive. When Democrats are not competitive with men, Democrats lose. There was one party that was really addressing that and feeding that anger…[in an] ultimately more compelling way. While the Democratic Party was focusing more on other issues and not addressing some of the uncomfortable reality of what was going on.” - Jeff Horwitt, a Democratic pollster with Hart Research Associates

The time has come for more social change. This time, the change will benefit young men.

We must empower young men to become leaders, both in the home and society.

The alternative? Staying the course and inevitably suffering defeat at the hands of an invader, an internal implosion, or a strong man dictator.

History shows these are the three most likely outcomes in societies that prioritize women.

Consider the Psychology of Young Men

Young men spent three pandemic years staring into screens. It is during those formative years that developing men were inundated with anti-male hate speech from pedestalized women.

It is also during that three-year period that many young men were saturated with sultry images on social media. Moreover, some such men developed debilitating pornography addictions during lockdowns.

Factor in the political correctness of pronouns combined with intersectional justice and you have much more than a tempest in a teapot.

“A lot of men feel isolated in American society and are desperately seeking community by any means necessary. The Republicans have gone all in on making themselves the party of men and those feeling lonely or rejected in American society. So many young men are bullied, feel incredibly insecure with themselves, and are struggling to find their identity in their youth. Democrats haven't prioritized outreach to young men at all, or associated with male-adjacent communities. The left was seemingly calling me racist, sexist, misogynist, at every single turn." - Gen Z man, Preston Mason, 22 (@prestomaso on TikTok)

The push to emasculate Gen Z men has turned them into a monster.

Social scientists are beginning to wonder, what, exactly, becomes of that monster in the years ahead.

Will we see a return to patriarchy?

Perhaps men will become “passport bros”, turning to impoverished second and third-world women for affection. There’s also a chance that the population dramatically declines as men turn to technology for faux relationships.

It might not be long until Gen Z and millennial men prefer 3-D printed silicone women over the real thing.

The Data Tells the Story

It was only five years ago when men age 18 to 29 favored Joe Biden by a 15% margin. This critically important demographic has moved 30 percentage points in the opposite direction in half a decade.

In contrast, women have largely remained firmly entrenched on the political left. The polarization of Gen Z men and women does not bode well for the nation’s future.

What direction will we go as a collective? The answer might lie in the nation’s largest age cohort: millennials.

Millennial men voted in unison with their Generation Z brothers in the 2024 election, moving in Trump’s direction. Men between 24 and 39 favored Joe Biden by 20% in the 2020 election.

The tide shifted in 2024, with men under the age of 50 backing The Don. Trump won the millennial and Gen Z male age cohorts after they favored Biden by 10 points in 2020.

What’s Next?

Young men have dug in as Republicans unlikely to waver in political affiliation across the next couple election cycles. Though there is the potential for third-party candidates to siphon some of the young male vote, it is unlikely.

If more Gen Z and millennial women move to the right, the GOP will become invincible for the foreseeable future. However, such an outcome is unlikely simply because women have allied with the state for legal abortion and judicial support in family court.

One thing is for sure: there’s no denying that the political right is gaining momentum as the party of the future.