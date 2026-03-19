For years, we’ve watched Democrats move further and further to the left.

They went from talking about “tolerance” to celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk and Ashli Babbitt.

They went from “liberalism” to openly advocating for the censorship of patriots across social media platforms.

But it was during COVID that the true turning point happened.

This is when the radical left revealed who they ALWAYS were.

First, Americans faced threats of job loss and arrest for not “staying home.”

Then, Democrats got even more tyrannical: they said if we didn’t roll up our sleeves for experimental vaccines, they’d ban us from grocery stores and take our children away.

That’s not just “radical” … it’s pure evil!

For years, we the people always knew that Democrats were getting worse with each passing year.

Now, there’s tangible data to back this up.

Leftists Aren’t Going to Like This

According to findings from a Royal Society study, America’s political polarization has seen a shocking 64% increase over the years.

Why?

Because of the radical left’s obsession with going even further left. This is especially noticeable on issues like murdering the unborn and forcing Obamacare down our throats.

As for conservatives and Republicans? We’ve remained stable and consistent over the years.

We know that facts matter more than “feelings.” We know that gender is an immutable characteristic that can’t be changed with surgeries or hormones.

But even more significant…we don’t murder our political opponents and say they “deserved” to die because of their speech.

Democrats can’t say the same.

They’ve been fanning the flames in this country for YEARS.

Now the empirical data is calling them out for it.

The Mainstream Media Will Never Admit This

For years, Democrats have assumed complete, covert ownership of mainstream news outlets.

It’s for this very reason that pundits will NEVER admit the truth about political polarization in our country.

As leftists got more extreme and unglued from reality, the news ran stories about the so called “far right.”

In their eyes, exercising common sense and supporting our Constitution is “far right.”

This label has been so thoroughly abused that it’s now lost ALL meaning.

As an American, if you (in any way!) oppose medically mutilating children, killing unborn babies in the womb, or having the government censor what’s said on social media, you’re deemed “far right.”

Even after this study from the Royal Society, we shouldn’t expect Democrats to suddenly have a change of heart.

Leftists Have Already Begun Damage Control

If Democrats really cared about this country, they’d look at the Royal Society’s findings and change their behavior.

Instead, they’re just LYING about what the study reported, pretending as if the facts aren’t clear.

Across social media, propaganda campaigns are already in full swing.

Leftists’ most common talking points?

The study “misrepresents” key points, the data was “cherry picked,” and “biases” colored the findings reported upon.

Unfortunately, this is quite typical for Democrats.

Whenever they see a report, opinion, or social media post they don’t like, the attacks on credibility always come next.

They’re INCAPABLE of self reflecting or paying attention to what matters most in our country.

The Right is the Future of America

Despite the kicking and screaming from Democrats, they’re LOSING big time.

Not just in the court of public opinion, but also at the ballot box!

Even more promising?

Study after study shows that Gen Z is trending conservative.

More young people are embracing God, family, and the traditional values upon which our nation was founded.

Democrats can’t stop it.

They can’t censor it off social media, brainwash us with CBS News, or gaslight us into submission.

As the Royal Society shows what Democrats have morphed into over the years, their behavior amid the study’s release proves one undeniable fact…

They’ve learned absolutely NOTHING.