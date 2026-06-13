When you realize one of the most well-known events in American civil rights history may have been manipulated and staged for a specific reaction from judges in court, your perspective shifts.

Matt Walsh echoed the sentiment recently on X, providing an overview of how civil rights leaders deliberately positioned Rosa Parks for a test case that would go to trial.

It was not a chance meeting of Rosa Parks and the driver of a city bus. Instead, it was part of a plan that included much careful planning.

Dig deep and you will find that the detailed analysis of this particular instance reveals a larger trend in controlling narratives, and thus, shaping public opinion long after a given event has occurred.

As noted above, the decision made by Rosa Parks to refuse to move to another seat on a Montgomery, Alabama city bus took place on December 1st, 1955. However, that’s the kernel of truth we’ve been given. What really happened is detailed below for subscribers.