In January 2024, The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, brought “leaders from government, business, and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.”

What harm could come from that? It depends on what priorities are being discussed.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation–GLAAD–has attended the WEF annual meeting since 2018 to “bring LGBTQ people and issues into focus.”

In 2024, GLAAD focused on its relationship with the Partnership for Global LGBTIQ+ Equality. For its part, the “PGLE is a project of BSR, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the World Economic Forum.”

Confused yet? LGBTIQ + GLAAD + PGLE + BSR + U.N. = ????. It sounds like a highfalutin equation for an esoteric brand of cult knowledge. Put another way, it’s decidedly gnostic.

That’s okay. It’s supposed to be confusing. Engineered cognitive dissonance is at the center of the Leftist strategy for a corporate takeover of the world.

GLAAD has every right to fight defamation against gays and lesbians. But what if they were recruiting young people and indoctrinating them in LGBT ideology? And what if the WEF and the UN were backing them?

It would be an indoctrination program, not a human rights campaign.

The Formula For Western Destruction

The Globalist’s dream of world domination hinges on undermining Western values. Trump’s MAGA agenda is a major stumbling block to the WEF and its alphabet army of globalist stooges like the U.N. and the PGLE.

Stumbling blocks are to be expected. In the long run, if the Leftists have their way, MAGA will eventually fade away and the plan for world domination won’t be worse for wear. The seeds of destruction have already been planted. The Left is betting that MAGA and other conservative movements won’t be able to pull out all the globalist weeds.

For example, in 2022 NBC News reported that the percentage of LGBT adults had doubled over that last decade:

More than 1 in 5, or 21 percent, of Generation Z adults identify as LGBTQ, Gallup found. That’s almost double the proportion of millennials, who are 26 to 41, at 10.5 percent, and nearly five times the proportion of Generation X, who are 42 to 57, at 4.2 percent. Less than 3 percent of baby boomers, who are 58 to 76, identify as LGBTQ, compared to just 0.8 percent of traditionalists, who are 77 or older.

The U.N.’s High Commissioner of Human Rights division works diligently to educate public figures around the globe about LGBT. In a clip posted on X, according to U.N. studies, if you add the Q to LGBT and increase the age range of Gen Z from 18 to 30, “nearly 40 percent of GenZers identify as LGBTQ.”

If the trend continues, the future will be rainbow bright, and, eventually, most people will identify as LGBT. How did it get like this? By degrading Western values.

In what can be seen as a direct attack on traditional Christian morality, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission reported that more than half of the people who identify as LGBT are bisexual.

So much for St. Paul’s warning:

For this reason, God gave them up to degrading passions. Their women exchanged natural intercourse for unnatural, and in the same way also the men, giving up natural intercourse with women, were consumed with passion for one another. Men committed shameless acts with men and received in their own persons the due penalty for their error. And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind and to things that should not be done.

The Left is fully aware that to undermine Western civilization it is necessary to destroy and replace Christian morality. If 40% of Gen Z really is LGBTQ, they’re doing a helluva job.

It gets worse. Almost 30% of Gen Z Christians identify as LGBTQ.

But isn’t homosexuality genetic? Have the young people somehow genetically mutated into bisexuals?

Not so long ago, the LGBT community claimed sexual orientation was primarily genetic and people were simply “born this way.”

Then, in 2019, an article published by Scientific American suggested “genetics may have a limited contribution to sexual orientation.”

According to the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, social science research suggests that social-desirability bias is when “respondents to surveys answer questions in a manner that will be viewed favorably by others. LGBT identification is a prime example of such favorable status. Young adults have lived their entire lives in an era when identifying as LGBT is considered progressive and laudatory.”

That means by answering “bisexual” in a poll, a respondent can signal socially approved “virtue” while not having to be bisexual. Saying you are LGBT when you’re not is cognitive dissonance in action.

That’s the sum of the Left’s alphabet equation: confusion. Confusion breeds chaos, chaos breeds instability, and instability topples longstanding traditions like the Western value system.

It’s not as complex as the Left would like you to think. Kids are a lot easier to confuse than adults. When young people are dosed with identity dysfunction at an early age, it’s only a matter of time before the West falls.

Or so Leftists like the WEF hope. Somebody needs to remind them of the scripture that reads:

Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.

The Left takes it for granted that God is a delusion. If they’re wrong–and they are–it’s the high and mighty Globalists who will inevitably fall–and for them, it will be a long, fiery descent.