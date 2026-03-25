Which type of government would look at a mom deciding to stay at HOME with her KIDS and see them as a threat to national security?

Apparently, the US Government does.

Released documents from the CIA under the Biden administration confirm what many Americans had always suspected, but could never verify; the U.S. Federal intelligence apparatus was tracking and labeling ordinary citizens as possible extremists, including moms.

Stay-at-Home moms. Women who choose family over career. The documents indicate “motherhood” and “homemaking” are two indicators of white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists.

Read that again. Slowly.

The CIA, the same organization that supposedly focuses all of their time on foreign threats - on hostile nation-states, on actual terrorism, were developing behavioral profiles to treat domestic life as a red flag. A mom who stays at Home with her Kids. A mom who homeschools. A family who lives quietly, attends church, and does not spend its weekends at progressive rallies.

That’s who they were watching.

“There is no way the NSBA can justify why they referred to concerned parents across the country as ‘domestic terrorists’ when it is obvious that they are being targeted for their political beliefs,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The Biden Administration cannot silence parents for exercising their constitutional rights and treat them like terrorists simply for having concerns about what their children are being taught. I will not back down in this fight to preserve our kids’ hearts and minds, to protect the rights of parents to engage with their schools, and to prevent the Biden Administration’s oppressive actions.”

If you want to find out how far the paid-subscriber wall goes on this story, including which other categories existed along-side “motherhood” then the answers lie beyond the paywall. What is available to the general public is enough to bring every american to attention.