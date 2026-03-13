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Men can become women simply by declaring themselves as such. Defunding the police will make cities safer. Fossil fuels are poisoning the earth, but the green utopian fantasies they’re creating through their environmental policies are causing blackouts and poverty. The radical left continues to revise American history, portraying America as the eternal villain and each achievement as a product of oppression.

The radical left is relentlessly gaslighting us.

Battle-tested journalists Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag deliver a devastating broadside against the radical left’s abandonment of objective truth in favor of ideological narratives designed to promote the power, control, and resentment of the radical left in *The Left’s War on Reality.* This audiobook is no polite analysis; it is a comprehensive, fact-based account of how the radical left is abandoning objective truth in order to advance its own ideological agendas. When facts are inconvenient to the agenda, the facts get canceled; when reality bites back, reality gets redefined.

Shellenberger and Gutentag do not rely on cherry-picked examples or anecdotes; they provide the pattern across all of the major battlegrounds: the gender ideology that seeks to erase biological sex and bully women into submission; the climate extremist ideologies that prioritize virtue signaling over affordable energy and human flourishing; the “criminal justice reform” that unleashes chaos on our streets while claiming that compassion requires that we protect predators rather than victims; the economic policies that punish success and reward dependency; and the cultural rewrite that turns pride in America into bigotry.

The authors’ core argument is a sledgehammer blow: this isn’t a case of incompetence or good intentions gone wrong; it is a deliberate attack on reality itself — and that is the quickest way to gain control over the population by controlling what people are permitted to believe.

The authors identify the source of this deliberate attack on reality as the confluence of postmodern rejection of objective truth and the power dynamics of Marxism. If truth is merely a social construct, then those in positions of power will construct it. If everything is oppression and privilege, then any inconvenient fact can be rejected as “harmful” or “violent.” As a result, institutions (schools, media, corporations, government) use censorship, cancellation, and coercion to enforce the new orthodoxy.

The human cost of this war grows daily. Boys lose sports and scholarships to biological boys. Families lose children to irreversible medical interventions imposed by ideologues. Working-class communities lose jobs due to green regulations that benefit elites. Cities lose safety due to the implementation of policies based on ideology rather than evidence. Everyday Americans lose faith in everything — and they should. When the official narrative changes constantly to suit the agenda, nobody believes anything anymore.

Shellenberger and Gutentag name names and provide data to support their claims. They illustrate how the media amplify the lies while hiding the corrections. They demonstrate how universities train the next generation in denial. They reveal how Big Tech enforces the dogma. They expose how politicians use the confusion to obtain votes and power.

This war is not abstract; it is occurring in your schools, your workplace, your doctor’s office, and your newsfeed.

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The audiobook version gives it an added impact. Hear the measured indignation in the narrator’s voice as he dismantles one holy cow after another. Feel the anger grow as example after example illustrates that this is not a matter of coincidence — it is strategy. The left does not debate reality; it conquers it. Once reality is bent, the rest follows — freedom, prosperity, common sense.

But the authors also give you no reason to feel hopeless. They advocate for a counterattack based on truth, evidence, courage, and a proud defense of objective reality. Speak facts without fear. Demand debate rather than dogma. Protect kids from being used in ideological experiments. Return sanity to the policies of our nation. Recapture institutions that have been hijacked by the radical left.

If we surrender to the attacks on reality, we will surrender everything.

*The Left’s War on Reality* is the alarm we need in this era of manufactured illusions. Shellenberger and Gutentag are not only documenting the problems — they are equipping patriots to fight them.

Buy the audiobook today. Listen on your drive, at the gym, or while the kids are sleeping. Let the truth sink in. Then rise up — because when enough Americans refuse to go along with the lies, the entire house of cards will collapse.

Reality is not negotiable. Freedom is not negotiable either.

The war is here. It’s time to fight back.

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