Sometimes, the cure is worse than the disease. There’s no better example of this than looking at what COVID vaccines have done to people over the past several years.

Everyone was promised that taking these shots would protect them from the virus, keep it from spreading, and ensure a return to normalcy. This is why many folks received two, three, and even more doses.

Unfortunately for them, the results didn’t live up to the hype. Many COVID vaccine recipients suffered from heart inflammation, blood clots, strokes, and - in the worst cases - death. Others who took the jab were fortunate enough to avoid these adverse side effects, yet they weren’t protected from catching or spreading coronavirus.

As time went on, it became easier to see that big pharma lied to absolutely everyone. To this day, people are still feeling the impacts of these lies. Some are faced with medical ailments that can never truly be cured.

In Japan, a recent COVID vaccine database went viral, namely for its findings. While the medical establishment isn’t too keen to report on this, findings from the Japanese researchers should be spread far and wide.

Playing Russian Roulette With Your Health

In a database of over 18 million vaccinated people, the findings are noteworthy to say the least. It turns out that more doses of COVID vaccines directly correlate with more deaths in shorter time spans.

This isn’t just chatter happening in strange corners of the internet. Tokyo University of Science professor Dr. Yasufumi Murakami confirmed the contents of the aforementioned database.

According to Murakami, the deaths of individuals vaccinated against COVID tend to surge within a 90 to 120 day period. He also linked these fatalities to adverse vaccine reactions that ultimately proved to be lethal.

What stands out in the research from Japan is this: once someone receives a third dose of a coronavirus shot, their risk of passing away is substantial. This tracks with Murakami’s assessment as well.

He stressed that the “peak of death” goes hand in hand with overlapping toxicity within vaccines. Compare this to COVID itself, which has a survivability rate of over 98%. Truth be told, most people are better off taking their chances with the virus than repeatedly injecting their bodies with big pharma’s vaccines.

These Shots Shouldn’t Be on the Market

