This Major Kamala Scandal Just Got EXPOSED
Donors are scratching their heads as the Harris campaign team comes crawling back to donors for more money to pay off final invoices.
President-Elect Donald Trump is on his way back to drain the swamp.
At the same time, Kamala Harris is having to account for drained campaign accounts with no paper trail. Staffers say the campaign is over $20 million in debt.
Right Flank is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscrib…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.