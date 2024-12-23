For over 150 years, the United States Secret Service has played a vital role in the protection of America. Without these brave patriots, our nation’s presidents and other higher ups would be subjected to assassinations, terrorist plots, and other nightmares.

With growing threats against conservatives and pro-Trump officials, the need for Secret Service is alive and well. Though few of us have stopped to ask what this country would look like if the Secret Service were to become compromised.

Unfortunately, this prospect is not as far off as some Americans might imagine. In November, GOP Sen. Rand Paul wrote to the agency, making an inquiry about one very disturbing development.

Trump Derangement Syndrome Infects Secret Service

Despite President Trump having an epic comeback after a rigged election four years ago, many patriots warned the deep state wouldn’t give up. Sadly, these warnings are now coming to fruition.

In Sen. Paul’s letter to the Secret Service, it’s revealed that an agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail has made concerning comments about Trump. Special Agent Thomas Jack Hamil is alleged to have slammed Trump as a “Nazi” and a “son of a b*tch” on Reddit.

It gets worse, though. Hamil spoke about how “ten years” of his life have been “unwillingly” taken by President Trump. After declaring he’d like to “get it back” the Secret Service agent goes on to liken Trump’s policies to those of the “Third Reich.”

For an agency that’s designed to be nonpartisan, this commentary is worrying to say the least. Sen. Paul’s letter therefore calls for an investigation into whether Hamil made these remarks and an explanation of what the agency is doing as a result.

Moreover, the Kentucky Republican requested that the Secret Service reveal which events Hamil worked and any complaints that have been made against them.

We’re in Very Dangerous Territory

If Hamil did, in fact, make these remarks about President Trump, he should be relieved of his duties effective immediately. However, this entire situation goes beyond just one Secret Service service member who’s making partisan comments on Reddit.

What about other members of the agency? Could there be additional Secret Service agents who share these views about Trump and simply haven’t posted about them on social media forums? If so, how can these agents be trusted to keep Trump safe during a time when he’s facing unprecedented attacks?

The same questions can also be asked of Trump’s immediate family members who also require Secret Service protection. If even a fraction of the agency’s members go rogue, what’s to stop them from allowing, if not facilitating, harm against the incoming president and his family?

These latest revelations about the Secret Service are extremely disturbing indeed. There needs to be a thorough review into not just Hamil, but also every other member of the agency. This has to be sorted out before President Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Stay Vigilant in These Uncertain Times

After an easy win in the 2024 White House race, many patriots believed the worst was past us. We thought that showing up in high enough droves to prevent another stolen election would put an end to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Unfortunately, Trump’s enemies have become more desperate and dangerous than ever. They will do anything to maintain the status quo, keep the deep state in effect, and prevent Trump from making America great again.

There’s no telling what comes next or what may happen. However, we all have to remain vigilant and aware during the months and years ahead.

Call Your Congressional Representatives

Every single member of the House and Senate should be calling upon the Secret Service to investigate the alleged comments of Secret Service agent Thomas Jack Hamil. Sen. Rand Paul should not be the only lawmaker writing to the agency and demanding answers.

Don’t be afraid to phone your representatives and demand for them to take action. As the 118th Congress wraps up, every single lawmaker should be pushing to ascertain whether or not the Secret Service has been fully compromised. Getting to the bottom of this means holding formal hearings in which various agents testify about what they do or don’t know.

This should be a story that makes national headlines and provides full transparency to the American people. If there’s one agent openly speaking like this, there could be several others he’s communicating with.

All the same, it’s no coincidence that the mainstream media isn’t even talking about this. They don’t want to highlight a rogue Secret Service agent calling the president-elect a “Nazi” or stating he wants his years of service back.

This is exactly what President Trump warned about when he discussed government corruption. For years, the deep state has recognized Trump as a threat to their operations, especially since he can’t be bought off or scared off. Now, there’s no telling what they’ll do.

Keep your eyes on this story, patriots. Much more lies ahead.