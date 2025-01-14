Those critical of the feminist movement often point to man’s lust as his weakness. The liberation of women creates infinite potential for corruption as many men are motivated by lust.

Simply put, men who attain power have the potential to be blackmailed and extorted in exchange for sex. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Green are urgently pushing for the publication of a multimillion dollar “sex slush fund” containing big political names.

Lawmakers Guilty of Sexual Misconduct are in the Crosshairs

Massie is targeting RINOs, Democrats, and every politician in between when zeroing in on those guilty of sexual misconduct.

Though uncomfortable, the truth is shady payouts were made through the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights.

The barely-known office helped pay the money necessary to cover 260 settlements. The settlement money amounted to more than $17 million of payouts. The payments were made between 1997 and 2017.

The aggregate payout total is likely even higher than $17 million considering 2017 was nearly a decade ago.

What is the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights?

The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights’ moniker indicates the office manages rights in the workplace that is America’s Congress. However, the office’s name is a bit misleading. The office has facilitated payouts to employees who labor outside of the halls of Congress.

As an example, the office has made payouts to Capitol police and the Library of Congress.

"Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in Congressional offices. Don’t you think we should release the names of the Representatives? I do." – Massie

Thomas Massie is one of the few federal lawmakers who has frequently spoken out against using taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. Massie is also adamantly against using taxpayer dollars to settle harassment claims against lawmakers at the federal level.

Massie is Demanding Names

Most federal lawmakers have been suspiciously quiet about the controversial topic that is the sexual slush fund. Massie is calling for the publicization of justice when pushing for the beneficiaries of the $17 million in payouts to be identified.

The taxpayer dollars were used to settle harassment claims against United States Capitol officials and their offices. Few other federal lawmakers but for Marjorie Taylor Green and Jason Chaffetz seconded the call for names to be revealed.

"Yes. I want to release the congressional sexual slush fund list. Tax payers should have never had to pay for that." Former Rep. Mo Brooks jumped in, saying "Massie is spot on - taxpayer [money] must NEVER be used to SECRETLY bail out sexual (& other) harassers. A Capitol Hill harassing supervisor should foot the bill. THAT stops harassment!" – Green

Massie, a beloved Kentucky lawmaker, first broached the issue back in June when questioning Trey Trainor, the leader of the Federal Election Commission. Massie highlighted how the political left was hypocritical when demonstrating outrage over Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels.

Those same Democrats refused to acknowledge taxpayer dollars were used to sweep misconduct including sexual encounters under the rug.

“Congress has paid over $17 million in hush money for sexual misconduct inside of the offices in these buildings...[I]t’s taxpayer money. And I do know not a single penny of it has been turned in as a campaign finance expense. Wouldn’t — I mean, is the FEC going to investigate the $17 million that the Congress has paid to settle, you know, behind closed doors, these sexual misconduct allegations?” – Massie

It is also interesting that Rep. Matt Gaetz publicly pondered the idea of taking office for a single day to name names. Gaetz, Massie, and Green want to identify everyone who financially benefited from the payouts.

Politicians’ Immorality Symbolizes Swamp Corruption

The fact that nearly $20 million or possibly more of taxpayer dollars were used to settle sexual abuse allegations on Capitol Hill is concerning. The wrongdoing is yet another sign that our politicians have abused voters’ trust for personal gain.

Though uncomfortable to think about, we must consider the possibility that politicians and alleged victims colluded to share settlement money. False accusations kept secret that resulted in a payout could potentially be mutually beneficial for both parties.

The time has come for Scandinavian style “open government” in which transparency is prioritized. The public should made aware of the details of how tax dollars were used to settle sexual abuse cases involving politicians.

Such awareness would spur a powerful push for small government libertarianism.