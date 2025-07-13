For several months now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been working hard to make America safer and stronger. Their work is long overdue. As many of us remember, this country suffered for years as Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet to illegal aliens.

With President Trump finally back in office, the party is over.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump vowed he would enforce this nation’s immigration laws. Promises made, promises kept. Central to enforcing our laws isn’t just cleaning up chaos at the border; it also means removing migrants who illegally came into the United States.

This is what ICE is doing nationwide. Though the past several weeks have seen an uptick in anti-ICE sentiment. The left isn’t just criticizing what these agents are doing. Many leftist agitators are physically attacking members of law enforcement and attempting to shield migrants from apprehension.

With chaos spiraling out of control, more people than ever have been arrested during anti-ICE demonstrations in blue cities nationwide. Believe it or not, much of this traces back to talking points spewed by none other than TikTok influencers.

The Truth is Stranger Than Fiction

In this day and age, a lot of people get their news, facts, and ideas from social media platforms. TikTok is one of the most used sites, especially among the younger generations.

Those of us who pay attention to social media notice one thing about TikTok and its connection to anti-ICE sentiment nationwide: influencers with large followings are spreading nearly identical talking points about the supposed danger and violence perpetrated by ICE agents.

These aren’t just individual users sharing their own opinions and perspectives, though. Thousands of TikTok influencers have talked about immigration, ICE, and illegal aliens using matching verbiage and claims.

It’s almost like they’ve been given a script and told what to say.

The clear intention here isn’t to hold public discourse about a critical issue facing America. Instead, TikTok influencers have a mission to spread left wing talking points, ramp up anti-ICE emotions, and potentially incite violence.

There’s a Lot of Money in Spreading Leftist Propaganda

Many TikTok influencers with high follow counts earn money from the platform every month. With this in mind, it’s not hard to imagine they’d stick with the script that certain companies or special interest groups give them.

Right now, a lot of people are fighting tooth and nail to keep Trump from truly cleaning up this country. We’ve seen this as baseless litigation is repeatedly brought against the administration.

As the midterm elections get closer, Democrats will undoubtedly campaign on immigration, using it as a tactic to scare Americans into voting blue. The left did much of this during the president’s first term.

In 2025, they’re really upping the ante.

TikTok influencers have the potential to reach a lot of Americans. It’s well known that monetized, popular accounts tend to appear in the For You pages of people who aren’t even following them. It’s just how the platform’s algorithm works.

Based on everything we know thus far, it’s unlikely these influencers will change their talking points anytime soon.

Their Propaganda Won’t Move The Needle This Time

Much to the left’s frustration, President Trump has made clear he’s not backing down on combating illegal immigration. No amount of untrue rhetoric on TikTok can change this. In June, he issued a straightforward directive for ICE to continue their hard work across the country.

Make no mistake: if leftists were to get their way and shut down the enforcement of our immigration laws, they wouldn’t stop here. Eventually, another issue or manufactured grievance with the president would spawn more protests and riots.

Getting illegal aliens out of the United States goes hand in hand with making this country great again. This doesn’t just clean up America; it sends a clear message to other prospective invaders that they aren’t welcome here.

There’s One Common Denominator With These TikTok Influencers

Unlike a lot of viral influencers on social media, real Americans are feeling the impacts of illegal immigration. Many folks across the country have loved ones who were attacked, injured, or even killed by criminal migrants.

That’s just the start, though.

When illegal aliens come to the United States, they take jobs that would otherwise go to American citizens. During a time when Americans are struggling to pay our bills, we need as much work as we can get.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok influencers can’t relate to any of this. It’s why they have zero qualms about spreading pro-illegal immigration, anti-ICE talking points. The companies and special interest groups giving scripts to influencers aren’t affected by these criminal crossings, either.

Social media is a game changer these days. With next year’s midterm elections getting nearer, don’t be shocked if TikTok influencers continue bashing ICE and pushing leftist rhetoric.

Ultimately, this is all part of Democrats’ long game to regain power in America.