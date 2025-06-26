If there was ever any doubt about corruption in the medical field, the past several years should’ve eliminated it. Americans have been forced to sit back and watch pharmaceutical companies lie about the safety of COVID vaccines, the rise of childhood autism, and more.

Meanwhile, the medical field is still acting as if nothing’s wrong. Just weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast tracked the sam-RNA and mNEXSpike vaccines. These are supposedly meant to help combat both the coronavirus and the bird flu.

