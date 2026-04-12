For far too long, our country’s been held hostage by so called higher education institutions.

Many of these places, especially the Ivy Leagues, claim to be setting young people up for success. They told us that coming to their schools was essential for adults to learn and thrive in the real world.

Suffice it to say, NONE of that was true.

Rather than truly educating students, Ivy Leagues have been indoctrinating them with woke, leftist ideology. Instead of encouraging independent thought, colleges and universities punish young people for not adhering to group think.

In 2026, it’s never been more obvious what’s happening here. Thankfully, President Trump and his administration are putting an end to all of it.

A Critical Announcement from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Not long ago, Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon will terminate graduate-level military training and fellowship programs once shared with Harvard. This decision to cut ties with Ivy Leagues didn’t happen out of nowhere.

It comes as Harvard and other schools continue aligning themselves with the Chinese Communist Party and radical wokeness.

Over the past several years, we’ve seen Ivy Leagues enable pro Hamas ideology, ostracize students who are even remotely right of center, and attack the Trump administration. When called out, these colleges and universities repeatedly deny wrongdoing, instead of getting their act together.

Enough is enough.

From this point forward, the Trump administration will ensure that military personnel and funding doesn’t go to institutions that clearly hate our country.

A Closer Look at the Cuts

When sharing this news with the American people, Secretary Hegseth didn’t pull any punches. Among the institutions that the Trump administration will cut ties with for the 2026-2027 school year are Harvard, Brown, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, and Georgetown.

Woke think tanks are also included in this.

By adopting leftist, globalist ideologies, places like the Brookings Institute have forfeited any privilege to secure federal funding. The same rule applies to the Center for Strategic and International Studies as well.

These fancy names don’t change the facts…

Our nation is under attack from within. That’s undeniable at this point. In real time, dark and shadowy forces want to undermine patriotism, conservatism, and all the values that make America great.

Hegseth Confirms New Partnerships

As the Trump administration severs ties with woke Ivy Leagues and other America hating organizations, it will be partnering with institutions that haven’t gone woke.

This includes schools like Liberty University, George Mason University, Hillsdale College, and Auburn University. The Department of War will also prioritize institutions that largely focus on traditional military training and other patriotic values.

Finally, all cuts announced by Secretary Hegseth go into effect later this year, in the fall of 2026.

Democrats Are Reacting Exactly as Expected

As per usual, the radical left is in shambles.

To their core, these folks deeply resent that they can’t get federal funding while indoctrinating young people. With this in mind, none of the meltdowns that followed Secretary Hegseth’s announcement should come as a shock.

Congressional Democrats now claim the Trump administration’s decision will create “echo chambers.” Oddly enough, they didn’t care about so called echo chambers when college kids were ostracized for having freedom stickers on their laptops.

Democrats knew EXACTLY what they were doing here.

Another common leftist talking point is that Hegseth and Trump are “indoctrinating” young people. Once again, this is an example of how Democrats project. Every accusation from them is a confession.

No matter how loudly they scream, however, the facts remain undeniable: Leftists, to their core, pose an ever present threat to the United States and to our children.

They’re just hoping most Americans won’t see the con until it’s too late!