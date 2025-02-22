It might not be long until the house of cards that is the federal government comes crashing down.

President Trump and Elon Musk are on a warpath to give Uncle Sam a makeover for financial solvency. Ideally, the pair will trim spending in the spirit of conservative minimalism.

Most conservatives agree the federal government’s domain should be limited to national defense, a couple traditional entitlement programs, and limited private industry regulation.

DOGE is the Missing Government “Check”

Political scientists are fond of highlighting the importance of American government checks and balances. The judicial branch is supposed to balance the executive and legislative branches.

America’s system of checks and balances works in theory yet it appears to be faltering of late. DOGE was created to serve as an effective fourth check.

Led by Musk, DOGE will now undertake a massive effort to uncover hundreds of billions of dollars of abuse and fraud throughout the beltway.

"I'm gonna tell him [Musk] very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education ... Then I'm gonna go to the military. Let's check the military." – President Trump

Trump went on to indicate the effort might reveal abuse and fraud that amounts to billions of dollars.

Some of the misspent money might be uncovered in America’s military. Such a finding would echo President Eisenhower who warned of the nation’s growing military industrial complex.

"When we spend dollars, we need to know where they're going and why, and that has not existed at the defense department.” - U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Hegseth’s willingness to cut military spending is emblematic of his patriotism. The nation's military budget amounts to $916 billion.

The figure is even more startling when you consider the USA's defense spending has soared by 62% since 1980.

USAID is in DOGE’s Crosshairs

The United States Agency for International Development or USAID for short, was quickly targeted by DOGE. DOGE highlighted USAID’s misuse of tax dollars.

Though USAID allegedly provides humanitarian aid to the developing world, it has been corrupted.

Musk’s scrutiny led to the removal of USAID building signage. The targeting of USAID builds momentum for additional scrutiny of defense spending and the Department of Education.

The Trump administration planned to put more than 2,000 USAID employees on leave. However, a federal judge put a temporary pause on the action to conduct a review.

When all is said and done, it appears USAID will no longer exist.

DOGE is Setting Its Sights on CFPB

DOGE might also zero in on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB for short. The agency was established during the 2007 economic recession, serving as a line of defense for consumers.

Some question whether the CFPB is still necessary considering most economists agree housing industry speculation and lending oversights triggered the 2007 financial crisis.

When all is said and done, the federal government might be minimized exactly as Musk, Trump, and Vance desire. The judicial branch is the primary roadblock in the way of such decentralization.

However, there might not be any meaningful pushback if Trump defies the judiciary in the spirit of financial prudence.

Musk is on a Fraud Finding Mission

Students of government often reference fact finding missions conducted by the United Nations. The purpose of those missions is to uncover the truth about uncomfortable events in an objective manner.

Musk and DOGE are on a similar mission, albeit with government fraud as the focus. Though a federal judge thwarted Musk’s attempt to view Treasury Department records containing sensitive information, DOGE is a step in the right direction.

"He's not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he [Musk] can devote the time to it." – Trump

It appears Musk has delegated duties at X, SpaceX and Tesla to subordinates. Such delegation reflects that of President Trump, a leader revered for his strategic allocation of responsibilities in the spirit of efficiency.

Let’s hope Musk’s laser-like focus on government efficiency saves taxpayer dollars and also the collective of American society.