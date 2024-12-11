Trump’s Win Sends Rob Reiner and His Hollywoke Friends to the Looney Bin
Trump Derangement Syndrome is very real
Two weeks after the reelection of President Donald Trump, filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner announced that he was checking into a “facility” to “heal.” This announcement, on the new lefty social media site Bluesky, came after a series of posts decrying “MAGA scum.” Reiner has long been a very vocal anti-Trump blowhard, so the presumption here is that his h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.