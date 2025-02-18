It is often said that people wear social masks only to reveal their true self behind closed doors. Thanks to DOGE, we’re learning the same can be said of many governmental organizations.

Mike Benz, a former government cyber affairs official, recently sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to discuss one such phony governmental organization in USAID.

As is often the case, nothing is what it seems. The adage appears to be applicable to USAID.

Removing the Mask of USAID

USAID operates beneath the shiny veneer of worldwide altruism in the form of humanitarian aid.

Benz and Carlson exposed the façade, highlighting the truth: USAID is likely an unseen force used to catalyze riots.

Though USAID provides some humanitarian assistance to third-world nations, it also helps organize protests. The organization might also be behind Black Lives Matters protests.

Perhaps the worst part about USAID is the fact that it appears the Biden administration intentionally overlooked the group’s malfeasance. Though some argue the elimination of USAID removes America from the pedestal as the leader of the free world, doing so is necessary.

“It’s not an aid organization. In reality, USAID develops activist organizations in foreign countries, created by the State Department to enhance its influence.” - Benz

Now that we know USAID is far from a noble force for good, it is time to eliminate it from existence.

Granted, there is proof of USAID providing humanitarian aid yet those days appear to be in the distant past. Perhaps private citizens such as Elon Musk will step up to replace USAID through philanthropic efforts.

Is USAID Really Financing Riots?

According to Benz, USAID uses taxpayer dollars to fund protests, riots and other subversive activities. There is a high likelihood that the organization is behind Black Lives Matter protests.

Moreover, most protests aside from January 6 are far left operations paid for by the likes of George Soros and USAID. According to Benz, USAID helped finance so-called “rent-a-riots” in distant lands including Bangladesh.

Benz also insists USAID funded the creation of rap songs to rally rebels in Bangladesh. Moreover, there appears to be potentially legitimate evidence that the organization hosted transgender festivals in the country.

Such nefarious activities contradict the purpose of USAID. Instead of financing anti-family activities that many consider to be sinful, USAID should have been doling out aid to those in need.

Lest we not forget that world hunger still exists.

“USAID was established to coordinate different foreign covert operations. Its budget is $50 billion, which is larger than the budgets of the CIA and the State Department. This organization plays a key role in supporting the Pentagon, the State Department, and the intelligence community.” - Benz

There also appears to be proof of General Mark Milley’s military operatives creating a how-to manual including directions for subversive activities. It is alleged that those “instruction manuals” organized paid rebels to destabilize impoverished nations.

If reports are true, the rent-a-riot instruction manual is in-depth to the point that it details a psychological operation designed to bring down undeveloped and developing nations.

The intriguing twist is that USAID was likely used as a cover for those operations to indirectly destabilize economic colonizers including China. China’s shady dealings with African nations are a form of neocolonialism.

The weakening of African nations also weakens Chinese productions as the authoritarian state becomes increasingly dependent on the continent.

USAID is Central to Deep State Planning

Benz insists the Trump administration is a deviation from the swamp norm of dysfunction. Benz and other truth-seekers are adamant Biden, George W. Bush, and even the Clinton administration were controlled by the Deep State.

Donald Trump represents a digression from the uniparty. In other words, Trump is crashing the party. Though some argue the Deep State is akin to a benevolent hegemon that provides countrywide stability, it also represents concentrated power.

Some on the right also claim USAID’s corruption extended all the way to funding journalists with the underlying purpose of impeaching Trump.

If the accusation is true, USAID and the Deep State are nothing short of tyrants hellbent on establishing covert authoritarianism.

The World is Ganging up on Trump

Benz is also adamant that Russiagate was a complete farce. The cyber affairs official insists there is a foreign policy “apparatus” that targeted Trump.

The insinuation is that Trump is a rebel intent on taking down the corrupt Deep State.

It appears faraway oligarchs and even presidents of distant nations networked to collude against Trump. Though Benz did not indicate he has evidence of direct collusion between those foreign leaders, it appears to be true.

America’s Return to Nationalism

The key takeaways from Benz’s divulsions are:

1. USAID is a front used to wreak havoc abroad

2. The entrenched global power elite despise Trump

Truth be told, we would be better off focusing on America-first isolationism without the existence of USAID. The reshoring of American troops stationed abroad would also be in our collective interest.

Though historians, political scientists and other academicians insist nationalism is dangerous, there is an argument that grouping together in accordance with proximity is moral.

The bottom line is other nations are nationalistic, meaning they are getting stronger while America weakens. The pressing question is whether nations in the western hemisphere can rally around the flag in the spirit of patriotism without reverting to patriarchy.

Creative solutions taking the form of labor automation, robots, sensory virtual reality and possibly even genetic catalogues for reproductive purposes might soon be available.

The challenge lies in remaining cohesive and spirited as birthrates plummet and multiculturalism becomes the norm throughout the western hemisphere.

Stay tuned.

Trump might fulfill his America-first promise without resorting to fascism or authoritarianism.