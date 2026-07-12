UK Rape Gang Report Exposes Elite Cover-Up Dwarfing Epstein’s Crimes
At the beginning of the 21st century, the British elite protected large, organized networks of rapists who sexually exploited tens of thousands of very vulnerable girls
Simultaneously, institutions including law enforcement agencies and news organizations worked to suppress this truth. This is not some long-forgotten historical footnote; rather, it is a contemporary indictment of how progressive values enabled massive-scale sex trafficking and child sexual assault throughout several U.K. cities.