With every passing day, things keep getting worse and worse for the United States Agency of International Development (USAID).

Just this year alone, the department came under fire for spending millions of dollars to censor independent and conservative media. Worse yet, USAID also put out faux alternative media platforms in the hopes of controlling information that Americans have access to.

The agency’s bad acts get even worse though.

From 2021 to early 2025, Samantha Powers ran the USAID and managed to increase her net worth by more than $23 million dollars. Given that she only collected a yearly salary of $180,000, people naturally have a lot of questions.

The truth of the matter is that USAID is as corrupt as the day is long.

Though the latest news that’s come to light about the agency is shocking by all accounts.

Working Hand in Hand With an Anti-American Terrorist

Some people might be familiar with the name: Anwar Aulaqi.

Despite initially claiming to be a Yemen national, Aulaqi was actually born in New Mexico. He lied about his nationality in order to get funding from the US State Department.

Eventually, after lying about where he was born, Aulaqi would go on to form friendships with the individuals involved in 9/11 hijackings. This man also managed to become a leader with the Yemen branch of terrorist group Al Qaeda.

Through the use of digital jihad, Aulaqi worked to recruit more Americans into believing - and ultimately acting upon - the teachings of Al Qaeda. Only in 2011 was he finally neutralized by an American drone strike.

This may seem completely unrelated from USAID, but it’s not. Documentation has since come to light, proving that the agency actually paid for Aulaqi to go to college in Colorado.

Suffice it to say, seeing a US government agency support a terrorist who actively worked to dismantle our country is disturbing.

How Many Other Terrorists is USAID Funding?

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

If USAID paved the way for one terrorist to spread anti-American hate, what’s to say they’re not doing the same for other people who want to see this country destroyed?