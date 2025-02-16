Elon Musk, Big Balls, and his DOGE team has found egregious spending by the Deep State through Mostly Democrat-run programs. Still, it’s the first time, aside from campaign contributions by the likes of George Soros and AIPAC, that we can prove the illegal funding of a non-governmental organization (NGO) that is truly doing the dirty work of a corrupt government.

It turns out that USAID gave $24.7 million to a Soros-funded group called the Tides Center that helped to fund Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots in sanctuary cities across the United States. Isn’t it ironic because Soros has just publicly called President Trump a narcissist? He’s immune to his own arrogance and entitlement.

USAID is a Grievous Misnomer and Soros is Using it As His Personal Piggy Bank

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was developed in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy to foster economic growth, humanitarian aid, and democratic governance worldwide. This was its intent. Since that time, it has been fashioned into a money laundering juggernaut that has its hands in foreign policy, with more than 100 programs throughout the world, siphoning off American tax payer’s money to ridiculous special interests.

Before we get to Soros’ specific misguided use of USAID funds, here are just a few of the money laundering schemes the Democrats have been sending money to: