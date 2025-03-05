For decades, Americans have been told that vaccinations are safe and effective. Time and time again, we hear that immunizations undergo careful tests, studies, and other analysis before being released for public consumption.

Many people believed this narrative. They thought the “experts” had people’s best interests at heart and were doing their due diligence. Unfortunately, recent years show that a lot of confidence in so-called medical officials is misplaced, to say the least.

This goes beyond the COVID vaccines, which were made in a hurry and brought to market in a fraction of the time typically taken.

Very recently, a new study from Children's Health Defense revealed a shocking revelation about the standard immunizations which long predate COVID.

The Deep State Has Been Keeping This Under Wraps For Decades

According to the Children’s Health Defense, minors who undergo vaccination incur an increased susceptibility to myriad complications.

Autism is just the tip of the iceberg.

In this new, peer reviewed study, kids were shown to suffer 212% higher likelihood of coming down with neurological disorders after getting jabbed. Some of the most prevalent cases have seen children suffering from brain inflammation, learning disorders, seizures, ADHD, and much more.

It gets even more troubling, though.

Children’s Health Defense also learned that the United States government has been aware of this information for decades. They knew all along that vaccines were not safe and effective, despite repeatedly making claims to the contrary.

At the end of the day, all of this boils down to the greed of big pharma… and its willingness to place the almighty dollar over innocent children’s lives.

A Major Blow to Vaccine Propaganda Campaigns

Let’s be clear: the establishment has set up a well-oiled machine to prevent the facts about many immunizations from coming to life.

This is why the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act prevents Americans from suing vaccine makers whose products cause harm. Because of this law, vaccine manufacturers have zero incentive to do their due diligence and make sure their shots are truly safe for the public.

On paper, the Vaccine Averse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is an available resource for Americans to utilize when vaccine injuries emerge. However, VAERS is famous for refusing to acknowledge many such cases of said harm.