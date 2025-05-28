Over the past several years, we’ve all witnessed a surge of companies becoming increasingly woke. Rather than focus on meeting the needs of their customers, far too many want to cater to the radical left.

This was never a good idea, especially when it comes to major businesses with customer bases that span the political spectrum. Nevertheless, Target, Bud Light, and other institutions are each guilty of bending the knee to wokeness in their own ways.

Some of these companies had to learn the hard way (via sales declines) that the radical left isn’t the end all be all. In other cases, being woke was such a bad move that certain shareholders told company leaders to knock it off.

Within the past year or so, there’s been a rise of these businesses now publicly distancing themselves from radical left agendas like DEI. Verizon, a major phone service provider, is one of them.

However, we can’t get too complacent, as a business’s public stance on these issues can very much differ from its behind the scenes actions.

Verizon Officially Walks Back Its DEI Initiatives

In mid May, the phone service provider penned a letter to the FCC, affirming that it’s publicly severing ties with wokeness.

Per Verizon, the company realized that DEI is inherently discriminatory and thus has no place being put into action. Moreover, the HR structure will undergo tangible changes and updates so that race (and other immutable characteristics) are no longer taken into account when making choices on hiring, promotions, etc.

Verizon didn’t just stop there. The phone service provider claims that it’s been “evaluating” DEI for quite some time. These “evaluations” led to a shift away from wokeness and towards “equal employment opportunity” effective immediately.

Finally, the company concluded its letter to the FCC by claiming its elimination of DEI isn’t just “in name” or by description, but rather “in substance.”

Many Patriots Have Their Doubts About Verizon’s Sincerity