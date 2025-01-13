Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk are ready to return to the premises of the U.S. Constitution and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), under their leadership, is prepared to go to work. Our government is laughable. Their spending is atrocious. Even a five-year-old with a once-a-week allowance wouldn’t spend so irresponsibly. Is all the careless spending truly because our elected officials care less, or just a great big money-laundering scheme as Americans continue to fork over taxes upon taxes to fuel the Deep State’s insatiable hunger? Either way, it’s a legal mandate handed down from the Supreme Court for the DOGE to eliminate bureaucratic regulations and out-of-control spending.

Vivek Ramaswamy Lays Out the Constitutional Mandate to Eliminate Bureaucratic Spending

Ramaswamy and Musk can point to multiple Supreme Court rulings as a foundation of their work:

West Virginia vs. the EPA (2022) held that agencies cannot decide major questions of economic or political significance without clear congressional authorization. As Ramaswamy points out in an X post, this applies to thousands of rules that never passed Congress.

Loper Bright vs. Raimondo (2024) is a case in which the Supreme Court ruled that there is a Chevron deference. This means that agencies cannot force their own interpretations of the law onto Americans. Over 18,000 cases cited the Chevron doctrine to uphold regulations, but it is now null and void. Courts are now expected to use independent judgment for status, and not default to agency interpretations of the law.

In SEC vs. Jarkesy (2024) SCOTUS restricted the use of “administrative law judges” by agencies. The same agency that writes a rule can’t prosecute citizens in courts that the agency controls.

Corner Post v. Board of Governors (2024) allows us to challenge rules agencies made up over the last 4 decades, not just the last 4 years since the Court held that new businesses can challenge old regulations while also expanding the statute of limitations for more rule scrutiny.

The Kind of Excessive Spending DOGE Wants to Eliminate

Aside from the obvious $70 billion sent to Ukraine in a proxy, Deep State war, 75% of which is still unaccounted for and meant to enrich companies like Biden’s BioNTech and BlackRock, what other line items is the DOGE looking to eliminate from our budget?

Here are a few laughable expenditures the DOGE has already uncovered before Trump is even in office:

$80K to figure out if climate change makes it harder to drive a taxi

$300+ was awarded to various agencies to study the climate change hoax to various federal agencies, such as the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

$21K on drag shows in Ecuador funded by the U.S. Department of State through a grant awarded to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano Abraham Lincoln (CENA).

$500k on Anthony Fauci’s transgender monkey project through the National Institute of Health (NIH)

$500K on research to find out if selfies make us happier, primarily funded by the NIH

$30K to study a secret language of Butchers in Paris

$750,000 for the fire alarm at the New York Metropolitan Opera

$350,000 to develop AI toilets

And it just keeps going

Where Do These Government Agencies Get The Money?

Your government launders your taxpayer money through the corrupt use of a few processes. The first is the Congressional Budget, which you just saw in real-life ridiculousness with the attempt to pass a 1500-page bill in two days that gave Congress a $70k raise. How does Congress normally waste your money, if not in these last-minute filibusters?

Appropriation bills that allocate funding to specific agencies.

Discretionary spending through agencies like the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Defense (DoD) which seems to have an infinite spending habit. In Fiscal Year 2023, the DoD's budget was approximately $820.3 billion, accounting for about 13.3% of the entire federal budge, and that doesn’t include the money that can’t be accounted for. In 2023, this agency couldn’t account for 63% of its $3.8 trillion in assets. This means that approximately $2.4 trillion worth of assets just went “poof” in the night.

Mandatory spending is separate from discretionary spending, believe it or not. It includes programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, which are all much-needed programs, but in 2020 alone there was a Social Security fraud scheme that cost US Taxpayers more than $60 million and there has been egregious misuse and fraud in all these programs.

Grants and Research Funding

When Congress isn’t using earmarked funds for their pet projects and trying to pass crazy bills giving them a raise while they launder our money through Ukraine, the U.S. government also allocates funds to agencies like NIH (remember Fauci), NSF, and others. They then siphon off those funds to friends at universities, nonprofits, and researchers to fund studies – you know, like how to create a bioweapon and convince everyone to take a killer vaccine. Then they nominate professors and “doctors” to key positions in government to further control where your money goes.

The DOGE Has Never Been Needed More

Our government is out of control. It’s not for the people. It’s been infiltrated to its core by bad actors who work for the Deep State. It’s time to clean house. “Follow the Money” used to be the saying of conspiracy theorists, but as one Trump supported has said, it's not the “far right” it’s “right so far.” Following all these money trails shows us who is the most corrupt in government, academia, our falsified NGOs, and wherever the rabbit hole goes.