Was this an example of…

“We can hit your best guys, at your hotels, with your friends toys”?

From Colin Rugg on X:

JUST IN: Family of accused Trump hotel truck bomber Matthew Livelsberger says he was a “big Trump supporter,” questions the incident.



Odd.



The uncle of Livelsberger told the Independent that he is confused by the explosion because his nephew could rig a bomb to blow up half the hotel if he really wanted to do damage.



“He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook, he was 100 percent loving the country.”



“He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty.”



“Matt was a very skilled warrior, and he would be able to make if it was him, and if he did this… he would’ve been able to make a more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel.”



“Some of it doesn’t make sense, when he had the skills and ability to make something more, let’s say, ‘efficient.’ His skills were enormous from what he had been taught in the military.”



“[He] could have fashioned a bomb that would have obliterated half of that hotel if he seriously wanted to hurt others.”



Source: Independent

The man who detonated the truck apparently committed suicide before the cyber truck exploded.

JUST IN: The man who blew up a Cybertruck in front of Trump Tower had a gunshot wound to the head before the explosives detonated.



Las Vegas officials say Matthew Livelsberger shot himself before the bomb detonated.



"The individual had sustained a gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation of the vehicle. One of the handguns was found at his feet inside of the vehicle..."

The situation seems quite odd so far. A special forces guy should be able to build a better explosive than using fireworks used to blow up a vehicle.

His own father said he thought he could make an explosive to blow up half the hotel if he wanted.

This is allegedly his LinkedIn profile here.

Certainly makes you wonder.

What are your thoughts about this?

NEW: The Cybertruck explosion suspect has been identified as 37 year old former Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger, according to local news reports.



Livelsberger reportedly served at the same military base as New Orleans terrorist suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar.



Here is what we know about Livelsberger:



- Livelsberger lived in Colorado Springs.



- He served 18 years in the Special Forces according to the Daily Mail.



- His current job was Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager.



- He is believed to have set off explosives in the back of the truck.



- It’s unclear at the moment if Livelsberger is connected to Jabbar.

Prayers for all the family and friends related to this horrible tragedy.