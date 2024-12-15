We must give credit where credit is due. Gloating over Trump’s electoral landslide victory is to invite disaster. The Left is very good at exploiting ANY weakness they can find. We must be vigilant.
There’s little doubt that the 2020 election was suspect, to say the least. As evidence mounts, it appears more and more like the Left, using the COVID-19 pan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.