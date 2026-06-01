

What good is a loud voice from the conservative spotlight if the ballot shows otherwise?

Those who took to endorsing candidates including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Joe Kent, Shawn Ryan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene thought that would give them the momentum needed.

But the vote totals say something else; those high-profile endorsements appear to have lessened the value of their endorsement and increased the divide between media personalities and average citizens.

It is happening again and again in recent election cycles. Candidates receive endorsements from prominent figures, media outlets cover the news of these endorsements, but ultimately there is no increase in voting participation; and often times the opposite occurs.

Do celebrity voices really matter as much as most assume? The debate is fleshed out below for subscribers.