For far too long, liberal California has been the epicenter of all things woke. The so-called Golden State is home to major issues with crime, homelessness, and a middle class that’s quickly disappearing.

When COVID hit, California was the first in the nation to bring about unscientific lockdowns. The state is also responsible for putting biological males in women’s bathrooms and implementing barriers that hurt access to school choice.

For many years, California got away with doing what it wanted with virtual impunity. Though the Trump administration is now setting some ground rules. As explained by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, should the Golden State refuse to play ball, it’ll have to suffer the financial ramifications.

The Days of Transing the Kids Are Over