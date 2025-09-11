In 2025, DEI is a cancer. Left unchecked, it will bring America to its knees, ruining multiple sectors from education to the broader workforce and other arenas.

Put simply, discriminating against individuals on the basis of immutable characteristics breaks federal law. The law has not changed simply because individuals with unsettling political agendas want to keep DEI alive and well.

This brand of wokeness has been popping up all over - from company advertisements to the college admissions process and elsewhere. Americans are rightfully speaking out against it, letting businesses know they’re going to lose money if they don’t cut ties with DEI.