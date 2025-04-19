Across the United States, major companies and corporations believe they’re untouchable, too big to fail, and better than the consumers who keep them in business. This is readily apparent amid watching these entities jump on the woke backwagon.

Companies like Bug Light, Target, Disney, and many others showed their true colors over the years. Going woke - and forcing wokeness on Americans via advertising, marketing, and internal policies - is a pattern we’ve witnessed time and time again.

DEI is a critical part of wokeness that’s emerged as of late. Countless corporations nationwide opted to implement various hiring quotas that prioritize candidates’ immutable characteristics over their professional qualifications.

Each and every one of these businesses were warned that doing this clearly violates anti-discriminations laws. Yet, these warnings fell on deaf ears time and time again.

Now, it’s resulted in Disney facing a formal investigation from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This Was Inevitable

As a multi-million dollar enterprise, Disney clearly thought it was above reproach and could embrace wokeness without consequences. In 2025, the company’s learning the hard way that they were wrong.

As we speak, the FCC is looking into Disney’s hiring practices, internal policies, and other operations that may, in fact, be breaking the law.

This federal investigation has been a long time coming, though the company had ample opportunities to turn things around. Disney began veering off track years ago when it started shaming Florida parents for seeking an active role in their kids’ education.

From this point forward, the corporation only got increasingly more woke and radical. When Republicans didn’t bend the knee to external pressure, Disney began implementing all sorts of internal company practices.

This included everything from putting gender theory messaging in children’s shows to making woke points in their advertising. Eventually, the company took some financial hits as parents stopped watching Disney shows or purchasing their products.

Today, Disney’s reputation is in tatters with no sign of recovering. To this day, the corporation’s priorities are clear. They’d rather pander to the radical left with wokeness than stay out of politics and focus on making wholesome children’s stories.

Big Time Fines Could be Coming Soon