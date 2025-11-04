Social media is changing how so many Americans live, work, and communicate with one another.

Look no further than X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

In 2022, Musk purchased the site, rebranding it from Twitter to X. In doing so, the business mogul also eliminated mass censorship and the blacklisting of conservatives.

Over the years, X has undergone multiple updates, including its Spaces feature, the inclusion of Grok, and more. In 2025, one of X’s most impactful components is none other than the creator monetization program.

Through this program, platform users were promised they could build profitable brands from their posts and organically build audiences.

If only it were that simple.

As time goes on, more questions are being raised about whether the creator monetization program is an asset or liability to X users.

Content Quality Takes Some Serious Hits

Not all changes bring about positive outcomes.

In the case of X payouts, a lot of verified users aren’t motivated to create genuinely good content. MUCH of it is rage slop or empty engagement bait.